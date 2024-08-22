mimik Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Proliferate Hybrid Edge AI Deployments

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–mimik, a pioneer in hybrid edge cloud computing announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.









mimik is focused on bringing advanced AI agents and AI-driven workflow capabilities to the edge enabling more efficient, secure, and privacy-preserving computing ecosystems. The company’s flagship product, mimik ai, is a universal cloud-native operating environment for hybrid edge AI agents. With its core edgeEngine and suite of AI microservices, mimik ai provides an offline-first approach that reduces cloud cost and dependency, multi-AI communication, ad hoc service mesh, and enhanced security and privacy marking a significant leap forward in cross-platform hybrid edge AI.

As part of NVIDIA Inception, mimik ai is poised to accelerate hybrid edge AI agent deployment and seamless workflow automation, integrating effortlessly into NVIDIA’s ecosystem to drive intelligent solutions across industries.

“Joining NVIDIA Inception marks a significant milestone in our mission to unleash hybrid edge AI,” said Fay Arjomandi, founder and CEO of mimik. “This program will help empower us to push the boundaries of what’s possible with hybrid edge AI, so we can ultimately deliver more value to our customers and developers across various industries.”

The program also offers mimik the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations, fostering new product delivery in the hybrid edge AI space. Sam Miri, CRO at mimik, added, “The resources and network provided by NVIDIA Inception align perfectly with our growth strategy. We’re excited to leverage this opportunity to scale our business and bring the benefits of mimik ai operating environment (mimOE) to a wider range of industries, unleashing a new level of collaboration and context-aware intelligence across NVIDIA platforms. This will drive both industry success and our revenue growth.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

To learn more about mimik ai, visit https://mimik.com and download mimOE.ai at https://developer.mimik.com. Request a demo or contact our sales team today to experience the future of AI integration with mimik ai.

About mimik

mimik is a pioneer in hybrid edge cloud (HEC) computing, empowering industries with advanced hybrid edge AI capabilities on any computing node including endpoint devices such as smartphones and IoT devices. Our flagship product, mimik ai, is a universal cloud-native operating environment for hybrid edge AI agents, enabling offline-first operation with ad hoc discovery with multi-cloud, and multi-LLM support for seamless on-device processing, real-time decision-making, and enhanced data privacy. OEMs, AI model providers, and developers can accelerate their success and bring intelligent solutions faster to the market.

Contacts

pr@mimik.com