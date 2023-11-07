Mimi Hearing Technologies Leverages Analog Devices’ Audio Platform to Bring Sound Personalization to the High-End Consumer Electronics Market

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MimiHearing–Mimi Hearing Technologies, the global leader in sound personalization technology, announced they are working with Analog Devices (ADI), a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge, to bring sound personalization to the high-end consumer electronics market by using ADI’s industry-leading ADAU1860 audio platform.





With the world’s largest database of digital hearing profiles, Mimi aims to revolutionize the way people experience sound. Through its mission to deliver richer and more immersive sound experiences using advanced audio signal processing techniques, Mimi accurately assesses individual hearing characteristics and creates personalized sound profiles that enhance audio content across various platforms.

By leveraging the power of ADI’s Audio expertise and heritage, Mimi can now extend its sound personalization technology to more headphone companies, empowering them to deliver customized audio experiences to their customers.

“ We are pleased to work with ADI to expand the reach of our sound personalization technology,” said Florian Schneidmadel, CEO at Mimi Hearing Technologies. “ By integrating Mimi’s innovative technology with ADI’s cutting-edge solutions, we can bring personalized audio experiences to a broader audience, enabling more people to enjoy sound in a way that suits their unique hearing abilities.”

“ ADI’s consumer technology is at the heart of the most immersive audio solutions today,” said Matthew Tyler, Managing Director, Consumer Business Unit at ADI. “ We are delighted to combine Mimi’s sound personalization solutions with ADI’s latest high fidelity, low latency audio processors to bring additional value to our customers and create richer, more personalized consumer experiences to enhance our daily lives.”

This work between Mimi Hearing Technologies and ADI represents another significant step forward in the consumer audio industry. By bringing sound personalization to more clients, both companies aim to transform the way people engage with audio content, helping to ensure that more people can enjoy the benefits of customized sound experiences.

About Mimi Hearing Technologies:

Mimi Hearing Technologies is the global leader in sound personalization technology for consumer audio devices. Based in Berlin, Germany, Mimi tailors audio to provide richer and more immersive sound experiences adapted to individual hearing profiles.

For more information, please visit: www.mimi.io

