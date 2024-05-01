Milrem Robotics’ Advanced Combat Support UGV Showcased at Defense Services Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airtransport–Milrem Robotics, Europe’s leading robotics and autonomous systems developer, is to introduce its most advanced autonomous combat support unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), THeMIS, at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.









The THeMIS UGV is an operationally proven multi-role UGV that considerably enhances combat effectiveness while reducing manpower requirements. These vehicles can be utilised for a wide range of missions, including logistics, casualty evacuation, reconnaissance, and, equipped with remote weapon systems, for combat operations, making them invaluable assets for modern armed forces.

The vehicle on display at DSA is configured to transport cargo and for casualty evacuation. The same systems are combat-proven and are currently deployed in Ukraine. The Royal Thai Army is using a combat THeMIS UGV.

“UGVs, equipped with advanced technologies and autonomous capabilities, are already playing a crucial role in assisting and even replacing soldiers on the battlefield. These cutting-edge systems not only enhance operational efficiency but also significantly mitigate risks to human life,” explained Patrick E. Shepherd, Chief Sales Officer of Milrem Robotics.

“Moreover, the deployment of UGVs reduces the burden on human troops, allowing them to focus on strategic planning and higher-level tasks while delegating repetitive or dangerous missions to autonomous systems,” Shepherd added.

THeMIS UGVs are equipped with Milrem Robotics’ Intelligent Functions Kit – MIFIK – that leverages state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and allows operators to plan missions using waypoint navigation and set en-route vehicle behaviours. The UGVs can operate autonomously in complex and dynamic environments, drastically reducing the need for human intervention and reducing the need for large manpower deployments.

The THeMIS UGV is part of robotics programs in 16 different countries internationally, eight of which are members of NATO, including Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the UK, and the US.

At DSA, the THeMIS Cargo can be found in the UAE Pavilion in hall 3, stand 3900.

Milrem Robotics is the leading European robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator, with offices in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the US. The company is known for their THeMIS and Multiscope UGVs, the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle and MIFIK.

