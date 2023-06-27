<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire MillionaireMatch Survey Reveals Millionaires Prefer Having Four or More Children
Business Wire

MillionaireMatch Survey Reveals Millionaires Prefer Having Four or More Children

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the past months, articles like “Billionaires like Elon Musk want to save civilization by having tons of genetically superior kids” have generated significant debates. In an effort to better understand this charged topic, MillionaireMatch recently conducted a survey. MillionaireMatch is a dating website exclusively designed for millionaires and provides a membership-based platform for those whose annual salary exceeds $300,000. The results of the survey indicate that a majority of Certified Millionaires® on the platform have preferences for having multiple children.


The survey targets 965 male millionaires on MillionaireMatch. The result reveals that 42% of respondents expressed the desire to have two children, 27% hoped for three children, 18% said to want four to five children, and 13% expressed the desire for more than five children.

On MillionaireMatch, 68% of male millionaires are actively looking for attractive women with traditional values. In other words, millionaires are increasingly indicating their desire to find a spouse who prioritizes concepts such as marriage, motherhood and maintaining family structures.

“In the United States, large families have become a symbol of social status. The proportion of three-child and four-child families among the super-rich, who is the top 1 % to 1.5% of wealthiest Americans, has significantly increased,” claimed Dani Johnson, the Spokesperson for MillionaireMatch.

“Millionaires generally possess sufficient wealth to support their children’s education, lifestyle, and healthcare needs. Many of our users are successful entrepreneurs and investors who aim to strengthen family bonds, pass on their wealth, and add enjoyment to their lives by having multiple children,” claims Dani Johnson, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch.

The survey conducted by MillionaireMatch sheds light on the preferences of wealthy individuals regarding family size and their embrace of traditional values. Amidst record-low birth rates and growing concerns about the impacts on cultures, economies, and society as a whole, the desires of millionaires for larger families carry profound social significance.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is the largest dating site for millionaires and elites looking for single women with traditional values including entrepreneurs, celebrities, influencers, athletes, models, musicians, investors, and stakeholders. Launched in 2001, MillionaireMatch helps over 5 million high-quality singles find serious relationships.

Contacts

Press@MillionaireMatch.com
Dani Johnson

+1-269-329-9094

Articoli correlati

Kyoto Semiconductor Announces 14 Reflective Sensor Products Using Near-Infrared Light

Business Wire Business Wire -
1300-1650nm light source and photodetector integrated into one package SWIR type reflective sensor "KPR series"SHIMOTSUKE-SHI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd....
Continua a leggere

New Research From Assurant Finds Renters Value Tech Support and Connected Living Options

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tech Support and Connected Ecosystems Increasingly Important Opportunities for Property Management Companies ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New research from Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), a...
Continua a leggere

Acquia a Leader in Two IDC MarketScape Reports Assessing Content Management Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full Stack CMS and Hybrid Headless CMS Evaluations Name Acquia a Leader for Its Drupal PlatformBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cms--Acquia, the digital...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Kyoto Semiconductor Announces 14 Reflective Sensor Products Using Near-Infrared Light

Business Wire