MillionaireMatch Survey Reveals Millionaires Prefer Having Four or More Children

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the past months, articles like “Billionaires like Elon Musk want to save civilization by having tons of genetically superior kids” have generated significant debates. In an effort to better understand this charged topic, MillionaireMatch recently conducted a survey. MillionaireMatch is a dating website exclusively designed for millionaires and provides a membership-based platform for those whose annual salary exceeds $300,000. The results of the survey indicate that a majority of Certified Millionaires® on the platform have preferences for having multiple children.





The survey targets 965 male millionaires on MillionaireMatch. The result reveals that 42% of respondents expressed the desire to have two children, 27% hoped for three children, 18% said to want four to five children, and 13% expressed the desire for more than five children.

On MillionaireMatch, 68% of male millionaires are actively looking for attractive women with traditional values. In other words, millionaires are increasingly indicating their desire to find a spouse who prioritizes concepts such as marriage, motherhood and maintaining family structures.

“In the United States, large families have become a symbol of social status. The proportion of three-child and four-child families among the super-rich, who is the top 1 % to 1.5% of wealthiest Americans, has significantly increased,” claimed Dani Johnson, the Spokesperson for MillionaireMatch.

“Millionaires generally possess sufficient wealth to support their children’s education, lifestyle, and healthcare needs. Many of our users are successful entrepreneurs and investors who aim to strengthen family bonds, pass on their wealth, and add enjoyment to their lives by having multiple children,” claims Dani Johnson, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch.

The survey conducted by MillionaireMatch sheds light on the preferences of wealthy individuals regarding family size and their embrace of traditional values. Amidst record-low birth rates and growing concerns about the impacts on cultures, economies, and society as a whole, the desires of millionaires for larger families carry profound social significance.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is the largest dating site for millionaires and elites looking for single women with traditional values including entrepreneurs, celebrities, influencers, athletes, models, musicians, investors, and stakeholders. Launched in 2001, MillionaireMatch helps over 5 million high-quality singles find serious relationships.

Contacts

Press@MillionaireMatch.com

Dani Johnson



+1-269-329-9094