MillionaireMatch Launches Two Tier Sub-Affiliate Program with High-Profit Conditions

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch, the leading millionaire dating site since 2001, announced the launch of its Two-Tier Sub-Affiliate Program with a new set of benefits to further support and engage with influencers, supporters and partners.

The Two-Tier Sub-Affiliate Program offers up to 50% revenue share to affiliates based on the sub-affiliates valid sales. It’s a limited offer.

During the contest, if any new valid two-tier sub-affiliate is approved, an additional one time referral reward of $30 will be issued to the affiliate. And, MillionaireMatch will also be rewarding the top 3 affiliates who bring in the most valid US sub-affiliate partners.

We’re giving our affiliates the chance to earn high commissions while sharing our product,” said Dani Johnson, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch. “And now with chances to earn top earner awards, affiliates have even greater incentive to help build our network.”

Affiliates can earn up to $200 in commission per new paying customer who signs up for a MillionaireMatch account via affiliate link and makes a purchase. In addition to commissions, affiliates may also qualify for referral rewards and top earner prizes.

“We’re excited to launch the Two Tier Sub-Affiliate Program to provide our affiliates more opportunities to maximize their earnings,” said Dani Johnson, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch. “The program is simple yet lucrative, and designed to reward our affiliates for promoting the MillionaireMatch brand.”

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a professional dating site designed exclusively for millionaires and affluent singles looking for long-term relationships. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 5 million users including doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. To learn more, visit www.MillionaireMatch.com.

About Affiliate Program

The MillionaireMatch Affiliate Program offers the following benefits:

Guaranteed timely payouts

No technical experience required

Accurate conversion reporting

Competitive CPL rates in the world’s top countries

$20 welcome bonus for each new affiliate

To learn more about affiliate program, visit www.millionairematch.com/affiliate.

Contacts

Press@MillionaireMatch.com

Dani Johnson



+1-269-329-9094