MillionaireMatch Launches New Badge to Identify Certified MultiMillionaire

MillionaireMatch.com, an exclusive dating site for successful singles looking for a serious relationship, invented millionaire dating in the industry in 2001. This week, MillionaireMatch launched a new program for eligible users to identify themselves as a Certified MultiMillionaire®.

People can now opt to apply a Certified Multimillionaire® badge to their profile. First, one needs to upload the statement from CPA that proves that the net assets of the individual accounts to more than 2 million USD. The next step is to upload a valid ID certificate from the right government agency. Then, the MM team will then inspect and those users who qualify will get the badge that they can display on the profile.

No Fee for Certified MultiMillionaire® Badge

There is no cost to apply for the Certified MultiMillionaire Badge. MillionaireMatch says once their information is certified, the user will earn a Certified MultiMillionaire Badge on their profiles forever.

“As a millionaire dating site, we are testing this new badge to stand out as the priority of multimillionaires and make it even easier for multimillionaires to identify. We are eager to learn how the badge best helps users to increase visibility and get more connections.” As stated by Dani Johnson, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch, “MM wants to give priority to those who are multimillionaires and also make it easier for fellow members to spot who is at the top of the game. “

About MillionaireMatch

As an exclusive dating site, MillionaireMatch is specially designed for millionaires, rich and privileged singles to have exclusive space to look for relationships. Since 2001, Millionaire Match has been helping over 5 million users connect with affluence, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.

There is a specific page that explains the Certified Multimillionaire, please visit the official site www.MillionaireMatch.com.

