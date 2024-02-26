Home Business Wire MillionaireMatch Launches MM Angel Fund to Support Startups Founded by Singles
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#luxurylife–In an exciting announcement, MillionaireMatch, the world’s largest millionaire dating website, introduced a groundbreaking new funding initiative called the “MM Angel Fund.” This first-of-its-kind fund specifically targets early-stage startups founded by singles and aims to support companies with innovative projects and solutions.


The MM Angel Fund will offer eligible startups up to $50,000 in financial support. However this initiative is about so much more than capital, the program provides entrepreneurs with industry connections and collaboration opportunities, to pave the way for their entrepreneurial ambitions.

As a trusted dating site by over 5.5 million elite members, MillionaireMatch further expands its influence in supporting the startup ecosystem through this new initiative. The company is committed to nurturing fresh talent and championing startups, who they believe bring a whole new level of creativity and possess unique innovative perspectives.

“Through the ‘MM Angel Fund,’ we hope to inspire more single entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams. This is not just about funding; it is also a recognition of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. We believe these single entrepreneurs will bring new thinking and vitality to the industry,” said Dani Johnson, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch.

Qualified singles are encouraged to apply for the “MM Angel Fund” where they will be asked about the scope of their idea, market potential, existing team, and more to determine their eligibility to receive funding. Are you single and ready to turn your startup dreams into reality?

For detailed information and application guidelines, please visit Application for MM Angel Fund.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch, a premier dating website catering to millionaires and successful individuals, provides a membership-based platform for high-earning singles with a six-figure salary or more. Launched in 2001, MillionaireMatch has become the go-to community for over 5.5 million high-quality singles including entrepreneurs, celebrities, influencers, athletes, investors, and stakeholders looking for meaningful relationships and connections.

To discover more about the exciting developments happening at MillionaireMatch, please visit www.millionairematch.com.

Contacts

Media

Press@MillionaireMatch.com
Dani Johnson

+1-269-329-9094

