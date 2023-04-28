<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MillionaireMatch is Rolling Out New Feature - Chat Room
Business Wire

MillionaireMatch is Rolling Out New Feature – Chat Room

Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch, a premium dating website for attractive and wealthy singles, has just launched a Chat Room feature. The Chat Room offers a new way for members to connect with like-minded individuals with similar interests, goals, and outlooks.

In chat room, members can join in different topics and find options tailored to their city, region, favorite activity, or preferred hobby, among many others. Users can read posts or threads and engage with other members who share their interests.

Furthermore, members can scope out singles who catch their attention and start a one-on-one conversation. In the messages tab, located right beside the chat rooms, users can find a list of all their private conversations.

Each message in the inbox previews their correspondent’s name, Certified Millionaire ™, real user verification, age, gender, and location. These features facilitate an organized and efficient inbox, allowing users to track who is speaking with them. Likewise, it makes singles feel safe and secure, knowing they are conversing with other verified members.

“In 2023, there is a greater need to make sure online dating is easy, simple, and entertaining,” says Dani Johnson, the spokesperson for MillionaireMatch. “Our chat rooms create light-hearted conversations and no-pressure scenarios before singles get to know each other more deeply.”

“Our members will be able to immerse themselves within a small, close-knit community. This way, they will also improve their chances of meeting their perfect match,” added Dani. Ultimately, these chat rooms could change the game for plenty of singles.

About MillionaireMatch

As a millionaire dating platform, MillionaireMatch has helped 5 million singles find long-term relationships with other successful and good-looking singles, such as company owners, celebrities, influencers, athletes, models, musicians, investors, and stakeholders.

To experience the chat room feature, please go to www.MillionaireMatch.com.

Contacts

Media
Dani Johnson

269-329-9094

Press@MillionaireMatch.com

