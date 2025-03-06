Milliman wins two InsuranceERM Awards for cutting-edge technology and impact on actuarial analytics

Milliman Mind awarded “Actuarial Modelling Solution of the Year” and “Analytics Solution of the Year”

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce its Milliman Mind software has won two InsuranceERM – UK & Europe awards for 2025: Analytics Solution of the Year and Actuarial Modelling Solution of the Year.

Milliman Mind® is the first no-code solution designed by actuaries for actuaries, offering clients a portfolio of financial modeling and compliance solutions that save time, automate laborious manual processes, and simplify complex tasks. Whether it is for pricing, reserving, capital modeling, or any other model, Milliman Mind’s industry-leading approach enables actuaries to boost their productivity while securing results, without having to write a single line of code.

“Milliman Mind is transforming the way actuaries around the world do their work,” said Milliman CEO Dermot Corry. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to equipping insurers and financial institutions with tools to enhance efficiency, reduce risks, and make more informed decisions.”

The prestigious annual InsuranceERM – UK & Europe awards honor the insurance industry’s best risk management, actuarial, and risk modeling practices, as well as the leading service providers in Europe. These two awards are the sixth and seventh InsuranceERM recognitions for Milliman Mind since 2018.

To learn more about Milliman Mind, visit https://us.milliman.com/en/products/milliman-mind.

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges—from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs—so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

