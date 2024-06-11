Milliman wins international award for outstanding achievement in digital benefits communication

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) recognizes Milliman with a 2024 Gold Quill Award

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting, actuarial, and benefits administration firms, announced today that it has won a 2024 Gold Quill Award in Digital Communication from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC). Milliman received a Gold Quill Award of Merit for the “Parkland Health Benefit Information Website,” developed for client Parkland Health.





“Knowing that the IABC Gold Quill is the only awards program that honors communication on a global scale gives us a platform to measure our work against the world’s finest,” said Julie Bentz, a Milliman principal and employee benefits administration communication director. “But what truly excites us is the privilege of assisting Parkland’s 14,000 dedicated employees and their families. We take great pride in helping them access and navigate their valuable employee benefits, not just during enrollment, but throughout the entire year.”

The Gold Quill judges noted that Parkland’s website “is effectively rooted in insights into Parkland’s diverse audience and the entrant’s own understanding of what employees need (benefit questions answered) and expect (easy access to benefit information)” and was “excellent, creative and effective, delivering meaningful results.”

“The Parkland Mission is to advance wellness, relieve suffering, develop, and educate,” said Felicia Miller, executive vice president and chief talent officer, Parkland Health. “Health equity is one of Parkland’s key strategic priorities. Through our valuable benefit programs, we can educate and inform our staff about the use of their benefits that potentially help close the gaps in the social determinants of health that impact our diverse workforce. We appreciate the communication partnership with Milliman to help us create a single site that provides easy access for all employees and their dependents where the messaging about our competitive benefit programs is clear, consistent, and timely.”

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services, benefit administration and employee communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

