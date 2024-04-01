Milliman named “Best in Class” defined contribution recordkeeper

Milliman recognized in the 2023 PLANSPONSOR Defined Contribution Survey

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Milliman, Inc., one of the premier actuarial, consulting, and benefits administration firms, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by PLANSPONSOR as a 2024 Best in Class defined contribution (DC) recordkeeper.





In addition, Milliman DC consultant and relationship manager Darlene Laursen Medrano received a 2024 PLANSPONSOR Service Star Award, which recognizes retirement plan account representatives and relationship managers who, in the words of their plan sponsor clients, have demonstrated exemplary service. She was one of three individuals selected from 353 nominations.

Milliman ranked first in the $200mm–$1B plan asset size and third in the $50mm–$200mm plan asset size categories. Overall, it earned 16 Best in Class awards. In the large market category, Milliman ranked first in sponsor services and support, plan administration, and investments and fees. In the mid-market, it rated first in plan administration. The firm has earned 195 PLANSPONSOR Best in Class awards since 2017.

“Every day, we partner with our clients to optimize their DC plans and help their participants achieve financial wellbeing. That’s why it’s humbling when our clients ‒ the very people we serve ‒ recognize our excellent work in DC administration,” Kari Jakobe, a Milliman principal and DC administration leader, said. “Darlene’s Service Star Award is the perfect example of how our consultants exemplify excellence, prioritize client needs, and support participant outcomes.”

“Being honored with PLANSPONSOR Best in Class Awards year after year echoes what we hear from our DC Administration clients and Advisor partners throughout the year. And we don’t take that lightly. We thrive on complex plans and our ability to develop flexible solutions to meet the needs of our clients, all from an independent, unbiased perspective,” said Kyle Hughes, a Milliman principal and EB administration & consulting national sales leader.

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services and benefit administration and communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About PLANSPONSOR

PLANSPONSOR, with its reputation for editorial integrity, objectivity, and leadership, is the trusted information and solutions resource for America’s retirement benefits decision makers. PLANSPONSOR offers industry providers an unparalleled ability to reach this influential audience. PLANSPONSOR is one of the media brands that is owned by ISS STOXX. For more information, visit plansponsor.com.

Contacts

Kyle Hughes



Milliman, Inc.



Tel: +1 214 863 5069



kyle.hughes@milliman.com