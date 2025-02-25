Millennials Lead in AI Comfort and Trust, While Gen Z Emerges as Key Audience for AI-Driven P&C Insurance Solutions, Insurity Survey Finds

The Insurity 2025 AI in Insurance Report reveals generational divides in AI adoption and trust, highlighting critical insights for insurers navigating the future of P&C insurance

Millennials are the most comfortable generation when interacting with AI in insurance, with 32% expressing ease with the technology. They also lead in trusting AI’s ability to predict severe weather risks to their property at 30%, while Gen Z trails at 23%. However, Gen Z is the most likely generation, at 16%, to purchase policies from insurers that use AI, indicating a growing market for AI-powered solutions. Millennials and Gen Z comprise an expanding segment of the insurance market, and their comfort with AI presents significant opportunities for insurers to introduce innovative, AI-driven tools to attract and retain these customers.

Regarding AI’s role in proactively monitoring severe weather, Baby Boomers surprisingly show the highest comfort level at 51%, followed by Gen X and Millennials at 45%. This indicates that older generations might be more receptive to AI in certain scenarios that offer clear and tangible advantages, such as real-time risk monitoring and alerts.

" Understanding these generational differences is crucial for insurers aiming to enhance their AI strategies," said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance and Chief Revenue Officer at Insurity. " Millennials have already embraced AI as part of their insurance experience, making them an ideal audience for advanced AI-driven solutions. Meanwhile, Gen Z offers insurers a chance to engage a digitally native generation that is very receptive to AI-powered services, even if their trust levels are still developing. Insurers who tailor their messaging and demonstrate AI’s real-world benefits will be well-positioned to drive adoption and enhance customer relationships across all demographics."

As AI continues to reshape the insurance landscape, these findings highlight the significance of generational targeting in AI-driven innovation. By understanding the viewpoints of various age groups regarding AI adoption, insurers can refine their approach, provide more personalized experiences, and enhance trust in AI-powered solutions.

This survey was conducted online in January 2025, and more than 1,000 adult participants were randomly selected across the United States to ensure a representative sample. Respondents were asked a series of 19 questions, ranging from multiple-choice to scale-based, to gauge their opinions on AI in P&C insurance. Data analysis was performed to identify key patterns and insights.

