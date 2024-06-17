Mill Point Capital Completes Acquisition of iQor

iQor Enters Next Chapter of Growth Opportunities

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mill Point Capital, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in North America, announced the completion of its previously announced majority stake acquisition of iQor (the “Company”), a global leader in managed services and customer engagement business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

