Milk Specialties Global Appoints Dan Nisser, Seasoned Ingredients Finance Executive, as Chief Financial Officer

Leading nutritional ingredients manufacturer also announces the retirement of current CFO Tim Preuninger

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Milk Specialties Global (“MSG”), a leading nutritional ingredients manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Dan Nisser as Chief Financial Officer. Effective immediately, Mr. Nisser succeeds Tim Preuninger following his decision to retire. Mr. Preuninger will remain with MSG until September 2024, to help ensure a smooth transition.









Mr. Nisser brings more than 30 years of progressive experience in finance and operations management within global multi-billion-dollar organizations to MSG. Most recently, he served as Group Vice President, CFO, Ag Services and Processing, at Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), a global leader in both human and animal nutrition, with responsibilities involving a significant portion of the company’s global revenue of $94 billion in the most recent fiscal year. Throughout his career, Mr. Nisser has crafted, developed and instituted new organizational structures that led to significant growth in profitability. Notably, under his leadership at ADM, the divisions he was involved with doubled operating profit to more than $5 billion.

“ Dan is a proven senior finance executive in the ingredients space who has built an impressive track record over the past three decades in supporting profitable growth at multinational food companies,” said David Lenzmeier, Chief Executive Officer at MSG. “ On behalf of the entire team at MSG, we are thrilled to welcome Dan to the leadership team. With his deep expertise in the food industry and international experience, we’re confident Dan will continue driving successful finance strategies at MSG as we grow.”

MSG has been producing nutrition ingredients for food and performance products for more than 80 years. Its human nutrition business and expansion into private label offerings have enabled the company to produce key ingredients for a wide range of health and nutrition products.

“ MSG is a true innovator in the nutrition space and the clear-cut market leader in whey protein production, a critical source for a host of consumer protein products,” said Mr. Nisser. “ David, Tim and the rest of MSG’s best-in-class management team have built a strong foundation for me to continue fortifying our business as we transform how consumers approach protein consumption, nutrition, health and wellness.”

In addition to his time with ADM, Mr. Nisser held various finance and accounting related positions at Cargill, a leading ingredients and multinational food provider. Mr. Nisser holds his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and his BA in Accounting from Iowa State University.

Mr. Preuninger’s retirement concludes his 35-year leadership career that includes 18 years in various CFO roles at a variety of food companies. MSG originally named him CFO in 2020.

“ I want to give special thanks to Tim for his leadership at MSG as we wish him the best in his much-deserved retirement,” continued Mr. Lenzmeier. “ Tim’s contributions to MSG are invaluable as he helped guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and our successful transition between capital partners.”

About Milk Specialties Global

Milk Specialties Global is a manufacturer of nutritional ingredients for the health and wellness, performance nutrition and functional food industries, with 12 manufacturing facilities in WI, MN, NE, IL, ID and CA. The core of Milk Specialties’ business is in high protein ingredients (whey protein concentrates, isolates and hydrolysates, as well as milk protein concentrates, isolates and micellar casein), lactose and permeate as well as value added ingredients such as lactoferrin. Milk Specialties also has a significant presence within the pet and livestock feed industries. Additional information about Milk Specialties, including the benefits of its proprietary processing methods, can be found at Milk Specialties Global.

