MILGARD Windows and Doors Launches VX350 Vinyl Moving Glass Wall

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MILGARD Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands portfolio and manufacturer of vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners, recently announced the launch of the new VX350 Vinyl Moving Glass Wall. The product expands the manufacturer’s portfolio of moving glass wall products, making incredible views and awe-inspiring doors available to an even wider audience.









The addition of the VX350 Moving Glass Wall provides homeowners with a new option for high-performance, expansive patio doors, further ensuring the perfect solution for any project. Satisfying the rising demand for large patio doors that blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, the product is offered in up to four-panel configurations that stack or slide into pockets, with max panel sizes of 5 feet by 8 feet and openings that span widths up to 20 feet.

The VX350 Vinyl Moving Glass Wall boasts narrow sightlines that provide sweeping views of the outside while bringing in copious amounts of natural light. Its stylish white, almond, and black capstock finishes are designed to match nearly any home’s aesthetic. With a standard warm-edge spacer system and options including Low-E glass coatings and argon-filled insulating glass, the VX350 can substantially reduce energy costs and meet ENERGY STAR® requirements in all four climate zones in certain configurations. It is AAMA- and NFRC-tested and certified.

“We are incredibly excited to offer our customer base a new option that will bring indoor-outdoor living to even more homes in the western U.S.,” said Stephen Moore, MILGARD Senior Vice President of Sales. “Timeless, durable, and easy to operate, the VX350 exemplifies modernity without sacrificing detailed craftsmanship. By exhibiting an eye toward design and functionality, the VX350 answers the market’s demand for stylish products with exceptional performance.”

The VX350 Vinyl Moving Glass Wall is available now at MILGARD.com.

About MILGARD Windows and Doors

Founded in 1958, MILGARD Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Part of the MITER Brands family, MILGARD operates plants in Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington. To learn more, visit www.milgard.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

