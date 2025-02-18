Mike Lozupone Joins JK Moving as VP of Business Development—Technology Services to Bolster Company’s Increased Focus on Data Centers

Tech Exec Expands JK’s Expertise in Growing Segment

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ATA--JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned moving company, has named Mike Lozupone as vice president of business development—technology services, to expand its work in providing a world-class relocation and logistics experience for data centers and critical environments. JK is headquartered in Northern Virginia, which is home to more than 12 million square feet of commissioned data center space, handling an estimated 70% of the world’s internet traffic.

“Northern Virginia is the nation’s hub for data centers. They have specific logistical and moving needs, and we are committed to meeting those needs and providing a best-in-class experience,” said David Cox, president, JK Moving. “Mike has deep experience in sales and tech, including data centers, and he will lead our efforts to grow and serve this important commercial segment. His expertise and leadership skills will be invaluable, and we welcome him to the team.”

Lozupone will drive JK’s initiatives to support customers with critical IT environments while advancing the capabilities of JK's technology services. This will be key as AI continues to transform data management. JK’s data center competencies are enhanced by the ancillary offerings like secure warehousing, final mile logistics and construction support services, further providing seamless solutions.

“Data centers are critical in supporting our nation’s infrastructure and everyday lives. Technical expertise is required for performing IT relocation, asset management, and layer one infrastructure services. This calls for employing comprehensive project management and end-to-end logistics. Our culture of care and respect, industry experience, and Northern Virginia location uniquely qualify us to provide outstanding customized services to this rapidly growing industry,” said Lozupone.

Prior to JK, Lozupone worked as director of business development for DataBridge Sites, which specializes in colocation and private cloud services within its data centers. Over the years, he held tech sales leadership positions with several other firms, including Marriott International. He has a bachelor’s degree from Towson University and grew up in the DC region.

JK, along with its sister company CapRelo, employs nearly 1,100 people, most of whom live in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. The company has won numerous awards, including being recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Best Place to Work and Top Corporate Philanthropist.

ABOUT JK MOVING SERVICES

For more than 40 years, JK Moving Services – the largest independently owned and operated moving company in North America – has provided local, long-distance, and global relocation services to a variety of commercial, residential, and government clients. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, and voted Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care. www.JKMoving.com

Shawn Flaherty, 703-554-3609