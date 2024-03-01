Mike Flanagan Rejoins Compucom as Chief Information Officer

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compucom, a leading technology sourcing, managed IT and professional services provider, announced Mike Flanagan will rejoin Compucom as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). Flanagan spent more than two decades at Compucom managing customer accounts, professional services, and product strategy as a critical leader during much of the company’s growth in the early 2000s.





Flanagan previously served as senior vice president of North American group development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Computacenter after having been CIO/CTO for Pivot Technology Solutions. Flanagan consistently delivered industry leading and proven next-gen solutions for modern IT services, reduced IT spend, and increased speed to market while aligning with organizational goals and business needs. His teams have successfully developed and maintained world-class infrastructure, workplace, security, PMO and application services to excel in a fast-paced industry.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Mike on board,” Compucom CEO Kevin Shank said. “Mike provides a wealth of expertise and experience supporting growing organizations bringing best-in-class IT solutions to customers.”

Flanagan has familiarity with many of the current leaders at Compucom and has been seen as a thought leader in the IT industry for many years. He also has long-term relationships with key industry partners.

“I am glad to come back to a place where I have spent more than half of my career and helped propel this great company forward to provide the next generation of IT solutions,” Flanagan said. “The leadership team has put the pieces in place and developed a winning strategy for growth. Working with our partners, we will be able to position Compucom above the rest and build out a best-in-class IT function.”

About Compucom

Compucom sources, integrates and supports workplace and advanced technology solutions for enterprise organizations. Recognized by analysts as an industry leader, the company boasts many long-term customers — including 5 of the top 10 Fortune 500. Compucom’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions includes technology sourcing, managed IT services and support, and project and professional services, including IT staffing — and is backed by one of the largest company-badged support networks in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.compucom.com.

