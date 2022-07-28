Midway Dental Supply Designates Pearl as Preferred AI Solutions Provider

Partnership adds Pearl’s Second Opinion® – the only patient-facing, FDA-cleared AI radiologic aid for detecting numerous dental diseases – to Midway’s distribution offerings

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the leader in dental AI solutions, and Midway Dental, one of the leading dental technology and supply distributors in the United States, today announced that Pearl is now Midway’s preferred artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider. Pearl’s Practice Intelligence® AI solution is already available as part of Midway’s cutting-edge product sales and distribution inventory, and the collaboration will now also include Second Opinion®, the first and only FDA-cleared chairside AI software to help dentists detect numerous conditions in x-rays of dental patients 12 and older.

With over 15,000 dental customers, Michigan-based Midway Dental is the fastest growing full-service dental supply company in the United States, aiming to transform the dental supply industry into something new and progressive. By selecting Pearl as its preferred AI service provider, Midway has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering dental care providers with the most advanced dental technologies for better patient communication, trust, and treatment outcomes.

“We selected Pearl as our preferred AI service provider because it is the only dental AI company that can actually deliver on AI’s promise for our customers,” said Steve Kizy, president of Midway. “When it comes to diagnosis, dentists need to accurately detect much more than caries in adult patients––and Pearl’s Second Opinion® is the only solution with the necessary FDA clearance to aid in detection of conditions beyond caries in adolescent and teenage patients as well as adults.”

Second Opinion® supports dental professionals in their review of radiographs by applying computer vision to identify and highlight key pathologic and nonpathologic findings, including dental caries, discrepancies at the margin of existing restorations, calculus, periapical radiolucency, crowns, fillings, root canals, bridges, and implants. It is the only dental AI software with multi-national regulatory clearances including in the U.S., European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

“Our partnership with Midway ensures that forward-thinking dental practices across the U.S. have access to the most advanced AI to streamline their practice management and real-time chairside radiologic evaluations,” said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “Through our work together, we’re extending the reach of AI in dentistry to positively impact both patients and providers.”

