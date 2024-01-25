Midland Development Corporation and MITRE Sign Agreement to Advance Spaceports

Companies will deliver innovation in commercial space and high-speed flight operations in the United States

MIDLAND, Texas & MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE and the Midland Development Corporation (MDC), the economic development organization for Midland, Texas, signed an agreement to work together to accelerate their common vision for commercial space and high-speed flight operations in the United States. MDC and MITRE will cooperate on research and development projects and operational demonstrations that are of critical importance to enabling commercial space and high-speed flight operations at Midland International Air and Space Port.





The future of aviation and space represents a significant opportunity for dramatic changes in mobility at large. Working together, MITRE and MDC will focus on enabling early advancements to accelerate operational learning and coordinate essential information for decision makers.

“This agreement focuses on knowledge sharing and research that will enable regional innovation, including education, workforce, and economic development and diversification,” said Lourcey Sams, MDC board chairman. “We are delighted to have MITRE as our partner in this endeavor.”

In 2022, MDC commissioned a study to assess the feasibility of developing high-speed airspace corridors accessible from Midland International Air and Space Port to support a range of potential aerospace systems. These include subsonic and supersonic aircraft, hypersonic systems, and suborbital launch vehicles. More development and stakeholder engagement are needed to make these plans operational.

“Midland is setting a course to lead the way in accelerating commercial space and high-speed flight operations in the United States,” said Kerry Buckley, MITRE, vice president and director, Center for Integrated Transportation. “It is exciting to see Midland’s pursuit to become a national test bed as concepts and vehicles come out of development, and before they are rolled out to the rest of the nation and ultimately, the world. This work creates the opportunity to test high-speed aerospace transportation solutions, validating the results of lab scenarios and testing the procedures necessary to enable the future of high-speed aerospace transportation for American travelers.”

To create an efficient, effective transportation system of the future, complex operations must occur safely and seamlessly. MITRE is working across government and industry to help create an integrated transportation experience from surface to space.

About Midland Development Corporation: Created in 2002, MDC is an economic development corporation existing under the authority of Chapter 504 of the Texas Local Government Code dedicated to promoting business expansion, job creation, and capital investment to diversify and strengthen the Midland, Texas, economy.

About MITRE: MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, MITRE works across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

