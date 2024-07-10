Midea Group’s 2024 1H Overseas Campus Recruitment Review: A Strategic Leap Forward in Global Innovation and Localization

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SZ #GlobalFortune500–Midea Group, recognized as a leading global technology and innovation enterprise, has successfully completed its 1H 2024 Campus Recruitment Tour with the final event on July 6th at Stanford University. These recruitment activities also represent a significant step in the company’s ongoing pursuit of global expansion and the strategic localization of innovation.









With a diverse portfolio encompassing smart home solutions, industrial technology, building technology, robotics and automation, and innovative businesses, Midea Group has reaffirmed its dedication to global markets through this comprehensive recruitment initiative. Every year, approximately 15-20% of Midea Group’s campus recruits have overseas study backgrounds, significantly enriching the company’s international talent pool.

Highlights of the 2024 Midea Campus Recruitment:

Over 3000 candidates participated in the event

Over 4 countries and 20 engaging campus offline events conducted

Over 10 specialized roundtables tailored for doctoral candidates

In-Depth Strategic Sessions:

Keynote sessions led by Midea’s CTO, CPO, and other executives provided visionary perspectives on the future of technology and Midea’s pivotal role. Cultural Deep Dive: Emphasizing Midea’s people-centric philosophy, the sessions highlighted the company’s commitment to employee wellness, benefits, and personal growth.

Emphasizing Midea’s people-centric philosophy, the sessions highlighted the company’s commitment to employee wellness, benefits, and personal growth. Innovation Showcase: Featuring Midea’s expansive R&D network, including the Central Research Institute driving the “2+4+N” global R&D strategy, solidifying Midea’s leadership in technological innovation.

Interactive and Immersive Experiences:

Transparent discussions on Midea’s values, opportunities, and expectations. Roundtable Discussions: In-depth dialogues on R&D initiatives, career growth, and global presence.

In-depth dialogues on R&D initiatives, career growth, and global presence. Alumni Sharing: Personal growth stories from alumni provided firsthand insights into career opportunities within Midea.

A Clear Path to Recruitment:

Overseas students graduating from January 2024 to December 2025 are all our target candidates and are allowed to submit resumes online. Process Clarity: Candidates were guided through a transparent application, interview, and job offer process.

Candidates were guided through a transparent application, interview, and job offer process. Diverse Opportunities: Roles spanning R&D, AI, IT, engineering, and more showcased Midea’s commitment to diverse skill sets and professional interests.

Roles spanning R&D, AI, IT, engineering, and more showcased Midea’s commitment to diverse skill sets and professional interests. Global Outlook: With opportunities in over 40 global cities, Midea offered candidates a chance to work in multicultural environments.

Midea’s Ongoing Commitment

From the UK to Germany, Japan, and the United States, Midea’s 1H 2024 recruitment journey underscores its steadfast commitment to creating an innovative, inclusive, and open-minded platform. The company continues to invest significantly in its people and R&D, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

