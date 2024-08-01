Middletown Next to Tap GoNetspeed’s 100% Fiber Internet

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announce that 100% fiber internet will soon be coming to Middletown. Middletown will be the next Connecticut community to gain access to GoNetspeed’s multi-gigabit fiber internet. Under the company’s fully-funded $2.4 million investment in Middletown, more than 3,000 homes and businesses will gain access to high-speed internet of up to 2 gigabits.





GoNetspeed expects construction to begin this fall with the first customers connected soon after. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.

“Joining dozens of Connecticut communities, Middletown will gain access to another provider option, further improving overall competition, internet speeds, customer service experiences, and service pricing,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “We are thrilled to soon power Middletown and look forward to witnessing the life-changing power of our fiber-optic infrastructure.”

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, Middletown will be powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. GoNetspeed expects the project to be fully complete by winter of 2024.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com