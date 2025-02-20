Middleby Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) will release 2024 fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, February 25 at 7 a.m. Eastern Time. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on February 25. The call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, attendees can join the conference by dialing 1-844-481-3012 for domestic participants or 1-412-317-1878 for international access.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Middleby showcases its advanced solutions in the Middleby Innovation Kitchens for commercial foodservice, industrial baking and protein Innovation Centers for food processing and in award-winning Middleby Residential showrooms.

