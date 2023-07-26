<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Microvast to Present at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

STAFFORD, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that Yang Wu, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President, and Craig Webster, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 at 8:05 a.m. CT (9:05 a.m. ET).

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/.

About Microvast

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities, which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage, and battery components. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

