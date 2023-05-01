Microvast to Host Investor Day

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York City at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presenting from Microvast will be:

Yang Wu, Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Sascha Kelterborn, Chief Revenue Officer Zach Ward, President, Energy Division Shane Smith, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Wenjuan Mattis, Chief Technology Officer Craig Webster, Chief Financial Officer

The event is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation materials as well as a live video webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.microvast.com/. A video archive of the event will be accessible for at least 90 days.

What: Microvast Investor Day



When: Thursday, May 25, 2023



Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

About Microvast

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage, and battery components. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

