<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Microvast Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call
Business Wire

Microvast Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event. Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 (877) 407-9208.

Retail and institutional shareholders may submit questions via the “Contact Us” page on Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/ir-resources/contact-ir. Microvast management may incorporate responses to a selection of frequently asked questions during the webcast. Please include the hashtag #askmicrovast in the subject line.

About Microvast

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities, which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage, and battery components. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@microvast.com

Monica Gould

monica@blueshirtgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Turtle Beach Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 7, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming headset and accessory brand, announced it will report...
Continua a leggere

Paymentus to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on August 7, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology...
Continua a leggere

Hexcel Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 2023 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50 compared to Q2 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53. Q2 2023 adjusted diluted...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php