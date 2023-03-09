<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Microvast Focuses on Hiring Veterans and Spouses for their Clarksville, TN Battery Manufacturing Facility

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced attendance at a recruiting event aimed at hiring American military veterans and their spouses for its new Tennessee location.

Microvast’s newest manufacturing facility located in Clarksville, TN, is looking for at least 100 more employees ahead of its September 2023 opening, including quality technicians, quality engineers, operations supervisors, and more. “Veterans and their spouses are a huge, untapped talent pool that will add to our success as a company,” said Shane Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Microvast. “The leadership team at Microvast includes several American veterans, including myself, who will have the opportunity to continue their patriotic role by strengthening the U.S. Li-ion battery supply chain.”

The Fort Campbell Hiring Event is scheduled for March 15, 2023, at the Cole Park Community Activities Center from 11 am to 3 pm.

“Every month, 400-500 veterans transition out of the military. We would like to keep as many of those talented families here in our Clarksville community as possible,” Smith said.

For more information on the event, visit success.recruitmilitary.com.

To see available jobs at Microvast, visit linkedin.com/company/Microvast/jobs.

About Microvast

Founded in Houston, Texas, in 2006 as a research and technology-driven company, Microvast has evolved into a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications. Microvast provides a broad portfolio of fast-charging lithium-ion battery solutions, with different chemistries, performance characteristics, and price points to meet the diverse requirements of its customer base. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs.

Since placing its first battery systems into operation in electric buses more than a decade ago, Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger, and specialty vehicles, including mining, material handling, and power vehicles and equipment, as well as grid-scale energy storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

