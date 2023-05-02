MicroStrategy Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 (the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year).

“ The durability of our enterprise BI platform and the depth of our existing customer base continued to act as the drivers of growth in total revenue during the first quarter of 2023. The conviction in our bitcoin strategy remains strong as the digital asset environment continues to mature. Furthermore, we are extremely excited to return to an in-person MicroStrategy World, showcasing the competitive advantages of our MicroStrategy One platform and highlighting the key areas of product innovation that will carry MicroStrategy into the future,” said Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer, MicroStrategy.

“ In Q1, we strengthened our capital structure by reducing leverage by fully repaying our bitcoin-backed loan. We also continued to strategically manage our balance sheet through the addition of 7,500 bitcoin in the quarter for a total of 140,000. Our goals for the enterprise analytics software business remain to grow our revenues and transition that business to the cloud while rigorously managing costs and strengthening margin as we focus on product innovation and winning market share,” said Andrew Kang, Chief Financial Officer, MicroStrategy.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $121.9 million, a 2.2% increase, or a 5.7% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $36.2 million, a 23.4% increase, or a 29.5% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Product support revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $65.5 million, a 2.5% decrease, or a 0.3% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Other services revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $20.2 million, an 11.2% decrease, or a 7.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $94.0 million, representing a 77.1% gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $93.6 million, representing a gross margin of 78.5%, for the first quarter of 2022. Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $114.3 million, a 56.6% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2022. Operating expenses include impairment losses on MicroStrategy’s digital assets, which were $18.9 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $170.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents of $94.3 million, as compared to $43.8 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $50.5 million. Digital Assets: As of March 31, 2023, the carrying value of MicroStrategy’s digital assets (comprised of approximately 140,000 bitcoins) was $2.000 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment losses of $2.172 billion since acquisition and an average carrying amount per bitcoin of approximately $14,289. As of March 31, 2023, the original cost basis and market value of MicroStrategy’s bitcoin were $4.172 billion and $3.986 billion, respectively, which reflects an average cost per bitcoin of approximately $29,803 and a market price per bitcoin of $28,468.44, respectively. Additional information on MicroStrategy’s digital asset holdings is included in the “Digital Assets – Additional Information” tables at the end of this press release.

The tables provided at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in MicroStrategy’s “Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation,” which will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP loss from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share that exclude the impacts of share-based compensation expense, interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, gain on debt extinguishment, and related income tax effects, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impacts of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-cash interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s long-term debt, (iii) a gain on debt extinguishment, and (iv) related income tax effects. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

Conference Call

MicroStrategy will be discussing its first quarter 2023 financial results on a live Video Webinar today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. The live Video Webinar and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy and (2) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy, Intelligent Enterprise, and MicroStrategy Library are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “will,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of bitcoin below the value at which the Company’s bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet; gains or losses on any sales of bitcoins; changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s bitcoin holdings; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations, or the adoption of new laws or regulations, relating to bitcoin that adversely affect the price of bitcoin or the Company’s ability to transact in or own bitcoin; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoin is traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud or other circumstances or events that result in the loss of the Company’s bitcoins; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of bitcoin associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the digital asset industry; the level and terms of the Company’s substantial indebtedness and its ability to service such debt; the extent and timing of market acceptance of the Company’s new product offerings; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model, which may delay the Company’s ability to recognize revenue; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; changes in the market price of bitcoin as of period-end and their effect on our deferred tax assets and related valuation allowance; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including high levels of inflation and increased interest rates; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in MicroStrategy’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Product licenses $ 17,412 $ 16,513 Subscription services 18,810 12,845 Total product licenses and subscription services 36,222 29,358 Product support 65,481 67,151 Other services 20,212 22,768 Total revenues 121,915 119,277 Cost of revenues: Product licenses 534 477 Subscription services 7,856 5,410 Total product licenses and subscription services 8,390 5,887 Product support 5,768 5,191 Other services 13,783 14,599 Total cost of revenues 27,941 25,677 Gross profit 93,974 93,600 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 36,106 33,240 Research and development 31,358 33,523 General and administrative 27,906 26,706 Digital asset impairment losses 18,911 170,091 Total operating expenses 114,281 263,560 Loss from operations (20,307 ) (169,960 ) Interest expense, net (14,930 ) (11,039 ) Gain on debt extinguishment 44,686 0 Other (expense) income, net (1,443 ) 2,225 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,006 (178,774 ) Benefit from income taxes (453,187 ) (48,023 ) Net income (loss) $ 461,193 $ (130,751 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 38.97 $ (11.58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings (loss) per share 11,834 11,289 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 31.79 $ (11.58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share 14,575 11,289

(1) Basic and fully diluted earnings (loss) per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022* (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,311 $ 43,835 Restricted cash 2,153 7,033 Accounts receivable, net 139,178 189,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,034 24,418 Total current assets 259,676 264,566 Digital assets 2,000,392 1,840,028 Property and equipment, net 31,338 32,311 Right-of-use assets 59,655 61,299 Deposits and other assets 23,825 23,916 Deferred tax assets, net 651,516 188,152 Total Assets $ 3,026,402 $ 2,410,272 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities $ 50,604 $ 42,976 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 39,199 53,716 Accrued interest 10,368 2,829 Current portion of long-term debt, net 460 454 Deferred revenue and advance payments 211,768 217,428 Total current liabilities 312,399 317,403 Long-term debt, net 2,175,918 2,378,560 Deferred revenue and advance payments 11,646 12,763 Operating lease liabilities 65,355 67,344 Other long-term liabilities 17,675 17,124 Deferred tax liabilities 198 198 Total liabilities 2,583,191 2,793,392 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding 0 0 Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 19,679 shares issued and 10,995 shares outstanding, and 18,269 shares issued and 9,585 shares outstanding, respectively 20 18 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, and 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,205,518 1,841,120 Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 8,684 shares, respectively (782,104 ) (782,104 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,063 ) (13,801 ) Accumulated deficit (967,162 ) (1,428,355 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 443,211 (383,120 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 3,026,402 $ 2,410,272

* Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,397 $ 43,682 Net cash used in investing activities (179,774 ) (216,141 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 187,622 207,291 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 351 (324 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 45,596 34,508 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 50,868 64,434 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 96,464 $ 98,942

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses $ 17,412 $ 16,513 Subscription services 18,810 12,845 Total product licenses and subscription services 36,222 29,358 Product support 65,481 67,151 Other services: Consulting 19,337 21,435 Education 875 1,333 Total other services 20,212 22,768 Total revenues 121,915 119,277 Cost of revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses 534 477 Subscription services 7,856 5,410 Total product licenses and subscription services 8,390 5,887 Product support 5,768 5,191 Other services: Consulting 13,012 13,300 Education 771 1,299 Total other services 13,783 14,599 Total cost of revenues 27,941 25,677 Gross profit $ 93,974 $ 93,600

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ROLLFORWARD OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS (unaudited) Source of Capital Used to Purchase Bitcoin Digital Asset Original Cost Basis



(in thousands) Digital Asset Impairment Losses



(in thousands) Digital Asset Carrying Value



(in thousands) Approximate Number of Bitcoins Held (Disposed) * Approximate Average Purchase or Sale Price Per Bitcoin Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 3,751,529 $ (901,319 ) $ 2,850,210 124,391 $ 30,159 Digital asset purchases (a) 215,500 215,500 4,827 44,645 Digital asset impairment losses (170,091 ) (170,091 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 3,967,029 $ (1,071,410 ) $ 2,895,619 129,218 $ 30,700 Digital asset purchases (b) 10,000 10,000 481 20,790 Digital asset impairment losses (917,838 ) (917,838 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 3,977,029 $ (1,989,248 ) $ 1,987,781 129,699 $ 30,664 Digital asset purchases (c) 5,978 5,978 301 19,860 Digital asset impairment losses (727 ) (727 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 3,983,007 $ (1,989,975 ) $ 1,993,032 130,000 $ 30,639 Digital asset purchases (d) 56,443 56,443 3,204 17,616 Digital asset impairment losses (198,557 ) (198,557 ) Digital asset sales ** (46,260 ) 35,370 (10,890 ) (704 ) 16,786 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 3,993,190 $ (2,153,162 ) $ 1,840,028 132,500 $ 30,137 Digital asset purchases (e) 179,275 179,275 7,500 23,903 Digital asset impairment losses (18,911 ) (18,911 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 4,172,465 $ (2,172,073 ) $ 2,000,392 140,000 $ 29,803

* MicroStrategy owns and has purchased bitcoins both directly and indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MacroStrategy. References to MicroStrategy below refer to MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. ** In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy sold approximately 704 bitcoins having an original cost basis of $46.3 million and cumulative digital asset impairment losses of $35.4 million, resulting in a carrying value of $10.9 million at the time of sale. The approximately 704 bitcoins were sold for cash proceeds of $11.8 million, net of fees and expenses, resulting in gains on sale of $0.9 million. (a) In the first quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $190.5 million of the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2025 Secured Term Loan and Excess Cash. (b) In the second quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash. (c) In the third quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using Excess Cash. (d) In the fourth quarter of 2022, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $44.6 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock offered under the 2022 Sales Agreement and $11.8 million in proceeds from sales of bitcoin. (e) In the first quarter of 2023, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $179.3 million of the net proceeds from its sale of class A common stock offered under the 2022 Sales Agreement.

Excess Cash refers to cash in excess of the minimum Cash Assets that MicroStrategy is required to hold under its Treasury Reserve Policy, which may include cash generated by operating activities and cash from the proceeds of financing activities.

