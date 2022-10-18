<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Third Quarter...
Business Wire

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. MicroStrategy will host a live Video Webinar on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Shirish Jajodia

Investor Relations

ir@microstrategy.com
(703) 848-8600

Articoli correlati

EA SPORTS™ Furthers Commitment to Women’s Football With Creation of Accelerator Fund and Internship Program Alongside Partnership With UEFA Women’s Champions League

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership with UEFA Women’s Champions League will include the knockout stage of the competition and clubs such as Juventus...
Continua a leggere

Corsair Gaming to Report Q3 2022 Financial Results on November 3

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRSR--CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Bentley Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the date for the release...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

EA SPORTS™ Furthers Commitment to Women’s Football With Creation of Accelerator Fund and Internship...

Business Wire