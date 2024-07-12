Home Business Wire MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Second Quarter...
Business Wire

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

TYSONS CORNER, Va.,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 1, 2024 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.


A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) considers itself the world’s first Bitcoin development company. We are a publicly-traded operating company committed to the continued development of the Bitcoin network through our activities in the financial markets, advocacy and technology innovation. As an operating business, we are able to use cashflows as well as proceeds from equity and debt financings to accumulate bitcoin, which serves as our primary treasury reserve asset. We also develop and provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software that promotes our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™, and are using our software development capabilities to develop bitcoin applications. We believe that the combination of our operating structure, bitcoin strategy and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Shirish Jajodia

Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

ir@microstrategy.com

Articoli correlati

Southwest Airlines Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Archer Aviation to Develop Operational Concepts for Air Taxi Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) have signed a...
Continua a leggere

Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands,...
Continua a leggere

MakeMyTrip Limited to report Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on July 23, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
GURUGRAM, India & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MMYT #FinancialResults--MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq: MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2025 first quarter financial...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php