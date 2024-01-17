MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Home Business Wire MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Fourth Quarter...
TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy and (2) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

Contacts

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Shirish Jajodia

Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

ir@microstrategy.com

