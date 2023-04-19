<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter...
Business Wire

MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, May 1, 2023 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy and (2) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

Contacts

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Shirish Jajodia

Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

ir@microstrategy.com
(703) 848-8600

Articoli correlati

Lattice Extends Low Power FPGA Portfolio with Launch of MachXO5T-NX Advanced System Control FPGAs

Business Wire Business Wire -
— Expands control FPGA leadership into next-gen control functions for Communications, Computing, and Industrial applications with hardened PCIe interfaces...
Continua a leggere

Nerdy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will...
Continua a leggere

Toast Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lattice Extends Low Power FPGA Portfolio with Launch of MachXO5T-NX Advanced System Control FPGAs

Business Wire