Microsoft’s M12 Fund and GitHub Invest in Open-source Low-Code Platform ToolJet

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#funding—ToolJet, the open-source low-code platform for developers announced today that it has secured an investment from M12, Microsoft’s venture fund and GitHub via the M12 GitHub Fund to fuel its next stage of growth.





Popular among developers, with close to 20,000 stars and 350 contributors on GitHub, ToolJet has become the go-to solution for thousands of innovative teams across Fortune 500 companies, scaleups, and startups worldwide. Leveraging the power of open-source technology, ToolJet empowers customers to seamlessly enhance the platform’s capabilities by effortlessly integrating JavaScript-based plugins, enabling endless possibilities for customization and extensibility.

“We’re thrilled to have Microsoft and GitHub join us on our journey,” said Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, CEO of ToolJet. “Their investment is a testament to the strength of our platform, community and our vision to democratize software development by making it more accessible to everyone.”

“We believe that low-code development is a key way for businesses to accelerate their innovation and we are committed to supporting ToolJet in their mission,” said Priyanka Mitra, Partner at M12 and co-founder of the M12 GitHub Fund. “We were impressed by Navaneeth and the Tooljet team, and their approach to low-code enterprise app building via the engagement of the open source community.”

The investment will play a pivotal role in ToolJet’s strategic initiatives as it focuses on expanding its workforce and advancing the artificial intelligence capabilities within the platform. With this infusion of resources, ToolJet is poised to bolster its talented team by attracting top-tier talent across various domains. By harnessing the power of AI, ToolJet aims to enhance its platform’s intelligence, enabling developers to leverage advanced algorithms and automation to streamline their development workflows further. This strategic allocation of funds will empower ToolJet to accelerate innovation, fueling its mission to revolutionize software development and deliver unparalleled value to its ever-growing user base.

ToolJet’s low-code framework places paramount importance on data privacy compliance, addressing the growing concerns of organizations. With a steadfast commitment to safeguarding sensitive information, the platform offers the flexibility of secure on-premise installation, enabling users to retain control over their data even without internet connectivity.

