Microsoft Announces Snapdragon-Powered Surface Pro and New Surface Laptop; Learn More Info at B&H Photo

Computer News: Microsoft announced new generations of its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices, both powered by Qualcomm’s powerful new Snapdragon X Series processors.




NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to share that Microsoft has announced a new Surface Pro and new Surface laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series chips. The use of these powerful new processors marks a significant milestone in Microsoft’s move to Arm-based devices.

Surface Pro

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/13-surface-pro/ci/58498

The latest version of the Surface Pro drops the model number this time around. Microsoft claims that the new Pro is up to 90 percent faster than the Surface Pro 9 they dropped back in March thanks to performance jump from the Snapdragon X processors. This revamped Surface has a few key upgrades, including better battery life (Microsoft claims up to 14 hours), optional 5G support, Wi-Fi 7 support, and you can even get a version of the Pro with an OLED screen.

Microsoft 13″ Surface Pro Copilot+ PC

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1826490-REG/microsoft_zhx_00001_surface_project_az_6.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1826494-REG/microsoft_zhy_00042_surface_project_az_7.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1826493-REG/microsoft_zhy_00036_surface_project_az_7.html

The Pro starts around $999, but if you want the Snapdragon chipset, expect to spend closer to $1500. It also comes in four color options this time around, and there is even a new optional keyboard attachment called the Surface Pro Flex you can add.

Surface Laptop

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/microsoft-surface-laptops/ci/52063

The Surface Laptop also received its fair share of updates. Like the updated Surface Pro, you’ll be able to configure these new Surface laptops with Snapdragon X series processors. Microsoft claims that users can expect a roughly 86% increase in performance compared to the Surface Laptop 5.

The new Surface Laptop has been redesigned with thinner bezels and a larger haptic touchpad this time around. Connectivity-wise, there are two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and a standard 3.5mm audio port. It still comes in two size variants, 13.8″ and 15″. As far as price goes, the 13.8” version starts at $999.99 and the 15” version starts at $1299.99.

Expect the updated Surface models to be available to pre-order shortly, with availability expected sometime in June. What are your thoughts on the new Surface devices? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to be on the lookout for more in-depth coverage once we’re able to spend more hands-on time with them.

