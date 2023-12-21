micromobility.com Inc. Continues Progress with Atlas Special Opportunities Amidst Nasdaq Delisting and Celebrates Hopium’s Advancements

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–micromobility.com Inc. (OTC: MCOM) micromobility.com Inc. reaffirms its ongoing, constructive dialogue with Atlas Special Opportunities, emphasizing that the Nasdaq delisting has not impacted the progress of their collaboration. Concurrently, the company highlights Hopium’s significant advances in securing a potential partnership with a prominent Asian industrial group, a move that aligns with micromobility.com Inc.’s vision for sustainable urban transportation. CEO Salvatore Palella expressed optimism about these parallel developments. “Our robust discussions with Atlas Special Opportunities are progressing well, unaffected by the delisting,” he stated. “Additionally, Hopium’s potential Asian partnership underscores our shared dedication to pioneering sustainable transportation solutions on a global scale.” micromobility.com Inc. remains committed to its collaboration with Atlas Special Opportunities while celebrating Hopium’s prospective expansion into dynamic Asian markets. This development marks a significant step forward in promoting eco-friendly transportation technologies.









micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through micromobility.com Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information visit www.micromobility.com.

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

