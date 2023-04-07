micromobility.com Inc. Announces Final Pre-Order Date for Wheels One to Ensure 2023 Delivery

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–micromobillity.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), leading micromobility ecosystem, today announced the last date for pre-orders of the Wheels One to guarantee delivery by the end of 2023. The ongoing third round of pre-orders, available at micromobility.com for 1.699 USD, enables customers to secure their Wheels One vehicle by placing orders no later than April 30th. Orders submitted after this deadline will be scheduled for delivery throughout 2024 during the subsequent production round.





micromobility.com Inc.’s CEO, Salvatore Palella, stated, “The impressive demand seen in the initial two pre-order rounds clearly demonstrates the increasing popularity of sustainable transportation solutions like the Wheels One. By offering this final pre-order opportunity, we aim to empower environmentally-conscious customers to lead the charge towards a greener and more sustainable future in transportation, with their vehicles arriving by 2023.”

The Wheels One presents a sophisticated approach to eco-friendly transportation, featuring a 48V 750W motor for enhanced performance, a Lidar sensor system for advanced safety, hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power, a durable one-piece aluminum alloy frame, and an expansion port for seamless integration of custom accessories. The vehicle’s components are produced in Taiwan and subsequently assembled in the United States, ensuring optimal quality and efficient production processes.

To secure a Wheels One with guaranteed delivery by the end of 2023, customers are advised to complete their pre-order by April 30th on www.micromobility.com/products/wheelsone.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



press@micromobility.com