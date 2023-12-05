MicroEJ Unveils IDE-Agnostic Approach, Now Supports Android Studio

MICROEJ launches its latest software development kit with support for the leading integrated development environments Android Studio, IntelliJ, and Eclipse

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AndroidStudio–MicroEJ, the leading provider of software containers for IoT and embedded devices, today announced the release of MICROEJ SDK v6. This rich software development kit is tailored to support the development of ‘Powered-by MicroEJ’ IoT devices. Uniquely designed to empower embedded and IoT developers, this new release offers increased accessibility and efficiency.





MICROEJ SDK v6 broadens IoT development horizons by integrating with industry-standard IDEs like Android Studio, IntelliJ, and Eclipse. It caters to both seasoned embedded software developers and newcomers, including Android and managed code language developers (Java, JavaScript, managed C). This comprehensive support includes diverse development boards, intuitive programming tools, and abundant resources to facilitate the creation of secure, low-power applications across a broad spectrum of IoT products—from wearables, home appliances, and smart homes to industrial automation, medical devices, and smart meters.

“This release is a testament to our close collaboration with customers, partners, and the developer community, with the goal of accelerating edge computing creativity across various domains such as user interfaces, communication, sensors, and the creation of app marketplaces,” said Semir Haddad, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, MicroEJ.

“Software value started in the cloud and servers; it is now scaling on the edge, and, just as Android revolutionized the smartphone industry, MicroEJ aims to revolutionize the edge digital world by empowering the developer community with their familiar tools and IDEs to expedite product development on cost-constrained low-power devices. This marks a pivotal moment for the edge industry, fostering a collaborative and inclusive ecosystem with the cloud,” said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO, MicroEJ.

Key Highlights of MICROEJ SDK v6: Enhanced Development Experience with Multiple Supported IDEs

MICROEJ SDK v6 offers a range of integrated development environments catering to embedded and IoT developers. This release supports three popular IDEs:

IntelliJ IDEA by JetBrains: Renowned for its features like autocompletion, code refactoring, and intelligent suggestions, IntelliJ is the leading IDE for millions of engineers.

for millions of engineers. Android Studio: The preferred choice for Android developers, seamlessly integrating with MICROEJ SDK via MicroEJ’s Android Compatibility Kit.

Eclipse: Continues to be supported for those who prefer this rich environment.

Moreover, the adaptable design of MicroEJ’s new SDK enables seamless integration with upcoming IDEs, such as the ongoing development of Visual Studio Code, ensuring flexibility and future compatibility.

Gradle Build System Integration

MICROEJ SDK v6 embraces the widely adopted Gradle build automation tool, alongside the existing MicroEJ Module Manager (MMM). Gradle brings forth a thriving community, flexibility, multi-language support, Android compatibility, extensive plugin support, and performance optimization.

MICROEJ SDK is part of MicroEJ’s software solutions portfolio, enabling the development of applications and the customization of Virtual Execution Environments (VEE) based on MICROEJ VEE software containers for embedded systems. The solution supports development on virtual devices, multi-sandboxed application containers, embedded GUI tools and libraries, with managed code support and built-in security.

For more information about this release, please visit the release blog at www.microej.com/news/sdk6.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 250 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

For more info: www.microej.com

