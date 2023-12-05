Micki Jernigan Appointed to Enrich CompliancePro Solutions Leadership Team

Industry Stalwart Micki Jernigan Strengthens CPS’ Healthcare Core Qualifications as SVP of Privacy and Compliance

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#complianceprosolutions—CompliancePro Solutions (CPS), a Genzeon company and leading provider of patient privacy and security compliance software to healthcare organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Micki Jernigan as the Senior Vice President of Privacy and Compliance. In this role, Micki will lead the company’s strategy and growth plans along with customer success to ensure the highest standards of privacy and regulatory compliance.









Micki Jernigan, JD, MPH, CHC, CHPC, CCEP has over twenty years of experience in healthcare and higher education with a primary focus on privacy, compliance, enterprise risk, conflict of interest, and incident management. Her experience at universities, medical schools, large health systems, digital health, and a multi-state healthcare corporation make her the ideal individual to lead CPS’s efforts to grow and expand our customer base.

“We are thrilled to welcome Micki Jernigan to our executive team,” said Mike Pietig, General Manager at CompliancePro Solutions. “Her extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental in elevating our business, thought leadership, and the compliance and privacy programs of our customers and partners.”

Micki has served as co-chair of the EDUCAUSE Chief Privacy Officer community group and a member of Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA), the American Health Lawyers Association, the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and the Oklahoma Bar Association. In addition, Micki has published multiple articles and has spoken at events for industry organizations, including HCCA, SCCE, and EDUCAUSE.

Micki Jernigan expressed her excitement about joining CompliancePro Solutions, saying, “By joining CPS, I have found an organization where I can make a difference in the privacy and compliance efforts of the organization as well as that of our customers. Being able to assist other privacy and compliance officers build and fine-tune their programs is a great challenge and privilege.”

The growing need for more resilient patient privacy and security among healthcare organizations sparked CompliancePro Solutions’ genesis in 2011. Since that time, the CPS software offering has delivered HIPAA-related privacy and security solutions, automation, training, and analytics to health provider organizations and business associates. Additionally, the industry experts at CPS provide consultative services including fractional privacy and security leadership, advisory services, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing.

The addition of Micki to the CompliancePro Solutions team will further the company’s growth with compliance departments, as well as continuing to help reduce an organization’s privacy and security risks and lower associated costs. Since every client bears unique needs, and each project deserves a distinctive approach, Micki’s unique experience will further bolster the team’s industry expertise and client-centric approach.

About CompliancePro Solutions:

CompliancePro Solutions (CPS) was founded in 2011 to focus on the growing need for technology and services to address patient privacy and security. Our web-based tools reduce both the costs and risks associated with managing the privacy of patient data and handling HIPAA mandated requests. CPS also provides privacy and incident management, privacy risk analysis, training, and consulting services to all sizes of healthcare organizations and business associates. CompliancePro Solutions is a subsidiary of Genzeon, a leading provider of digital engineering, intelligent automation, security, compliance, cloud, and managed services.

For more information: https://www.complianceprosolutions.com.

