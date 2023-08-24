Michigan’s Investment in High-Tech, Founders, and Startups Paying off

Detroit announced as host city for Lightship Foundation’s first-ever ‘Black Tech Weekend’

Tech entrepreneurs from all over the United States gathering at Black Tech Week 2023 to grow their business and networks heard a common theme: Michigan is the best place to build your future. In this spirit, Lightship Foundation, organizers of Black Tech Week, will host its first-ever Black Tech Weekend event in Detroit, Michigan, October 12-14, 2023.





Sponsored by the Song Foundation, Venture 313, Lightship Capital and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Black Tech Weekend will connect tech entrepreneurs, investors and professionals to education, resources, opportunities — and each other — in the Motor City. Detroit was selected to host Black Tech Weekend based on demand, the city’s growth in early-stage funding and investor activity, its rapidly emerging startups ecosystem, and abundance of Black entrepreneurial and professional talent across a multitude of tech sectors, from mobility and EV to ed tech to clean tech.

Black Tech Weekend’s decision to host in Michigan is just one of many examples of how the state continues to build a leading ecosystem for business growth, rewarding careers, and quality lifestyle. Lightship isn’t the only organization recognizing Michigan’s startup ecosystem; Detroit is ranked #1 as the top emerging startup ecosystem by Startup Genome’s 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report and Michigan as the fastest growing state for VC investment by Crunchbase.

About Black Tech Week and Black Tech Weekend

Organized to empower the Black entrepreneurial journey, Black Tech Week and Weekend are leveraging Michigan and Detroit’s dedication and pathways created for Black entrepreneurs to succeed, especially those in high-tech industries. Programming at the upcoming Black Tech Weekend will feature panels and talks with Michigan’s thriving founder community. Michigan headquartered startups and tech companies Dunamis Energy, Evenscore, Justair and Live Your Song, tackling national challenges like clean energy, community organizing, clean air, and special needs education, are just a few examples of organizations growing and scaling their businesses, that have told their stories at Black Tech Week.

Black Tech Weekend will be held at the conclusion of Michigan Tech Week (MTW), the state’s largest tech conference attracting high-growth founders, investors, and thought leaders to Michigan. Launched in Detroit in 2022, Michigan Tech Week is a preeminent experience designed to showcase the leading innovations being developed across the state. For year two, MTW comes to the iconic University of Michigan football stadium in Ann Arbor Oct 9 – 12. The event is expected to host close to 1,000 people, featuring more than 50 national speakers from the startup and venture capital ecosystem, through a diverse program covering AI, Life Sciences, Mobility and Robotics, Sports, Tech, Gaming, FinTech, and Founder, Investor and Customer matchmaking, all of which offer ample opportunities for capital, customers, and connections to intersect.

“Michigan is proud to be a welcoming home for innovation, discovery and authenticity for startups of all backgrounds and walks of life to recognize that they, too, can make it in Michigan,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC. “Black Tech Weekend builds upon our mission of creating opportunities for tech entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to thrive in Michigan. It’s our mission for participants to realize he/she/they can accomplish any entrepreneurial dream here in Michigan. Work remains but this Weekend is important progress.”

Why Michigan is the Best Place in the Country for Black Tech Entrepreneurs

And, the pathways to accomplish anything you can dream of in Michigan are abundant. As a top 10 state for business, Michigan offers residents and job seekers significant opportunities in technology and tech jobs, customized workforce development paths, including K-12 and upskilling programs to build the tech workforce for the future, and a commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Beyond its involvement in Black Tech Week, MEDC also helps Black entrepreneurs propel their enterprises to new heights and allowing them to scale and flourish through its participation in:

Black Tech Saturdays

Small Business Support Hubs

SmartZones

Tailored grant programs

“Michigan’s thriving tech ecosystem, readily available STEM talent, and unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive business development, are just some of the ways the state provides an ideal platform for Black entrepreneurs to make our mark on the world of innovation,” said Johnnie Turage, Founder of Detroit’s Black Tech Saturdays. “Together, we’re building a dynamic community where diversity thrives. In Michigan, Black innovation knows no bounds.”

Michigan’s investment in high-tech industries, founders, and startups is indeed paying off, creating an environment where innovation thrives, businesses grow, and dreams become reality. For more information on its resources, visit michiganbusiness.org.

About the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and its Talent Action Team: The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with a focus on growing Michigan’s economy. An extension of its program, MEDC’s Talent Action Team is working in coordination with Michigan employers, education leaders and training providers to assist prospective jobseekers in pursuing career goals, including but not limited to Michigan’s EV and semiconductor industries.

For more information on the MEDC and its Talent Action Team, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org and www.michiganbusiness.org/talent-action-team. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

