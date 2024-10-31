Michigan’s Award-Winning Talent Attraction Effort Delivers Momentum with Workers and Relocators

Quality of life, career opportunity, and affordability among top reasons candidates consider Michigan, one-year into the “You Can in Michigan” campaign

Approximately one year after the public launch of Michigan's talent attraction campaign, a long-term effort meant to help retain and attract high-tech workers alongside population growth initiatives, the message that "You Can in Michigan" is already resonating for talent near and far. Through September, the campaign generated 660 million ad impressions, 3.5 million website views, 16,000+ visitors to the Michigan Career Portal and brought in multiple industry awards.





The state’s rich offering of quality of life, career opportunity, and affordability, showcased across the campaign, hits the mark as top motivations for in- and out-of-state talent to consider building a life in the Great Lakes State.

“Michigan is defined by grit, innovation, and pride,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Everyone deserves to write their own classic Michigan story, and I am so proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of our award-winning ‘You Can in Michigan’ talent attraction and retention campaign. We are focused on telling our story and inviting more people to start their lives, grow their family, or build their business in Michigan. At the state level, we will keep delivering on the fundamental, kitchen-table issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and pursuing economic development projects to create good-paying jobs and land cutting-edge projects in Michigan. Together, we will continue offering a great quality of life at a good cost of living and show the world what it means to be a Michigander.”

When the campaign first launched in October 2023, it was the largest talent attraction effort in the country. The competition has increased over the last year with several other states following Michigan’s lead in creating their own talent attraction campaigns. Yet even with increased competition, Michigan has seen positive growth in job placements, workforce training, and statewide perception shifts over the last year – not to mention notable award recognitions celebrating the campaign’s impact.

Among Michigan’s talent attraction and retention efforts are the “You Can in Michigan” campaign and Talent Solutions Division programming by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), all of which are driven by Gov. Whitmer’s “Make it in Michigan” economic development strategy, a bipartisan effort designed to grow talent, improve communities and secure project investments in the state. Together, these efforts comprise a $59 million investment.

Earlier this year, Hilary Doe was named chief growth and marketing officer for the MEDC, after being appointed in 2023 as Michigan’s – and the nation’s – first chief growth officer by Governor Whitmer where she oversees all growth, marketing and communication efforts for the state. All of these components work together to grow Michigan’s population, economy and reputation as the best place to live, work, raise a family and start a business. Under her purview is the Michigan Growth Office, which is tasked with growing the state’s population, and all MEDC marketing campaigns including “You Can in Michigan”, “Pure Michigan” and “Pure Opportunity”.

“Telling Michigan’s story across the state, country and world is critical to retaining and attracting talent. The ‘You Can in Michigan’ campaign plays a vital role in this effort by allowing residents – current and future – to learn about the great places, great opportunities and welcoming communities right here in Michigan,” said Doe. “The early results from ‘You Can in Michigan’, ‘Make it in Michigan’ and our entire growth strategy are promising and we’re starting to see real momentum. We will continue to do the work of making Michigan an even better and better place to call home by spearheading the state’s most ambitious population growth effort.”

The marketing efforts have garnered encouraging results in their first full year, meeting or eclipsing several goals set at the time of the launch and earning several accolades for innovation and leadership in economic development. Awards include the “You Can in Michigan” marketing campaign earning four International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Excellence Awards in 2024 and being named a finalist for the 2024 City Nation Place Awards for Best Communication Strategy in Economic Development. Additionally, the MEDC was named a Fast Company Most Innovative Company in 2023 and Inc. Power Partner 2023 and 2024 for the MEDC Talent Solution Division’s Talent Action Team – a coalition of employers, leaders in workforce development and PreK-12 education systems, community colleges and universities working to attract workers and train for high-tech jobs in critical industries. The Talent Action Team was also awarded two silver IEDC Excellence awards for public-private partnerships and talent development and retention.

Highlights from the first year include:

You Can in Michigan Campaign

Garnered more than 660 million ad impressions and 3.5 million website views, as of Sept. 30, 2024.

The campaign has successfully lifted Michigan’s perception in career attractiveness (+7%) and quality of life (+5%), among other metrics.

The majority of out-of-state Michigan Career Portal visitors come from high priority U.S. markets including Texas, California, Illinois and New York.

Nearly 17,000 registered users in the Michigan Career Portal, a one-of-a-kind, AI-driven platform to help job seekers with career navigation, job/training/education guidance and placement, as of Oct. 10, 2024.

Earned four IEDC Excellence Awards in 2024: The Michigan Life website – Bronze Winner (Special Purpose Websites) ; You Can in Michigan campaign – Silver Winner (Paid Advertising Campaign), Bronze Winner (Digital Media) ; MEDC SXSW Presence – Silver Winner (Paid Advertising Campaign).

; You Can in Michigan campaign – ; MEDC SXSW Presence – Earned 11 Telly Awards, which honor excellence in video and television commercials. This includes four gold honors and seven silver honors for categories including: Use of Generative AI – Regional TV; Business-to-Consumer – Regional TV; Recruitment – Regional TV; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Regional TV.

Named a finalist in the Best Communication Strategy – Economic Development category of the 2024 City Nation Place Awards, an international place branding award designed to showcase the work of the teams promoting cities, regions and countries.

Michigan Talent Solutions Division

Supported 1,197 paid internships at Michigan employers through STEAM Ahead.

Trained and helped Michigan advanced manufacturing companies hire 2,111 individuals for open positions.

Awarded 268 scholarships and have 1,049 students participating in The Michigander Scholars program at partner universities Kettering University, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Wayne State University and University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint.

Engaged more than 6,100 PK-12 students in hands-on semiconductor and mobility activities and career exploration.

Named a Fast Company Most Innovative Company in 2024 and ranked No. 4 in the Business Services category.

Named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024.

Named a Startup Ecosystem Star Awardee by the International Chamber of Commerce and Mind the Bridge.

Earned two Silver IEDC Excellence Awards in 2024: Public-Private Partnership and Talent Development & Retention.

Michigan’s holistic effort for talent retention and attraction doesn’t stop there. In addition to the aforementioned award winning marketing work, the Michigan Growth Office launched a first-of-its-kind regional talent retention or attraction pilot program, Make MI Home. The first round of the program awarded $661,250 in grant funding to consortiums across the state with the goal of supporting the creation of five brand new programs focused on either retaining current residents or attracting new ones to make Michigan their home. The Growth Office plans to make a second round of funding available early next year.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation: The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with a focus on growing Michigan’s economy. One of the MEDC’s talent programs, the Talent Action Team, works in coordination with Michigan employers, education leaders and training providers to assist prospective job seekers in pursuing career goals, including but not limited to Michigan’s EV and semiconductor industries. For more information on the MEDC and its Talent Action Team, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. Follow along and join The Michigan Life conversation on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or find out how you can in Michigan at themichiganlife.org.

