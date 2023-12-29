Michigan Virtual, a Nonprofit That Serves Over 700 K-12 School Districts, Has Selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as its All-in-One Video Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Michigan Virtual, a nonprofit organization that provides K-12 online learning solutions to improve student success statewide, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as an all-in-one solution for video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution. Michigan Virtual offers online, at-risk, advanced placement, core and other courses, as well as professional development courses for educators.





The institution was seeking a Video Platform that would enable them to curate and manage content in a centralized system. It was using another video platform, but needed enhanced organization, search and delivery capabilities that also provided enhanced security, permissions and accessibility.

The Video Platform will provide the institution with robust learning tools that facilitate the creation of engaging multimedia content. In addition, it will enable the Michigan Virtual to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into D2L Brightspace, its learning management system. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

“Michigan Virtual partners with hundreds of districts throughout the state to provide innovative, flexible learning solutions for students of various levels, from at-risk to advanced, and educators. With such a variety, it’s critical to be able to create and manage content in a way that makes sense for everyone,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for the institution to have an all-in-one solution to help them meet the needs of diverse learners.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN VIRTUAL

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation focused on education, Michigan Virtual has been working hard to provide a path to the future for students and educators since 1998. Formerly known as Michigan Virtual University and Michigan Virtual School, Michigan Virtual is dedicated to helping each student shine their brightest by enhancing their opportunities to learn and working to strengthen the teachers that will show them the way. By discovering new ways to grow, we’re taking K-12 education to the next level and working to leverage face-to-face, blended and online learning innovations that facilitate the advancement of education. Today, Michigan Virtual provides online courses for students and professional development for educators, including core courses, dual enrollment, at-risk, and more. Michigan Virtual reaches more than 120,000 students at 1,200 schools in 700 districts.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

