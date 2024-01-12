Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy Student Raises $10,290 to Purchase Equipment for Ithaca and Perrinton Fire Stations

Funds will be used to purchase grain bin entrapment equipment needed to help local first responders rescue victims

“I was inspired to start this fundraiser in support of our local fire station after learning they didn’t have the grain bin entrapment equipment needed to rescue farmers in rural communities like Ithaca,” said Harrison. “Our local firefighters have applied for grants for this equipment before and been denied twice. But now, with these funds, two local fire stations will be able to purchase the equipment and cover the costs of the specialized training the first responders need to utilize it.”

“Grain bin entrapment rescue equipment is critical for saving lives in rural areas that harvest significant amounts of grain like Ithaca,” said David Nelson, GESA Fire Chief-CAO. “Thanks to Zoey’s heart for her community and the generous donations from our local businesses and community members, the Ithaca and Perrinton stations will be able to better respond in these life-and-death situations.”

Harrison launched the fundraising campaign in early November, visiting more than 50 local businesses to request their support in meeting her goal of $4,000. After two short weeks, local businesses and community members donated enough funds to purchase the equipment for the GESA Ithaca fire station. Local businesses who supported the fundraiser include:

Alley T Screen Printing Embroidery & Promotional Products

Chaffin Farms

Chasing Fireflies

Central Ag Seeds

Farmers Insurance – Karen Smith Agency

Hirschman Grain

Kellogg Farms

Kimmel Propane Inc

Los Hermanos Mexican Restaurant

Main Street Pizza Ithaca

Sandy Ridge Farms

Taco Bell

The Wagon Wheel

X-Ability Store

Recognizing Harrison’s efforts to give back to her local community, McDonald’s of Ithaca donated $4,000 to cover the cost of one additional set of equipment for the GESA Perrinton fire station. Additionally, Zeeland Farm Services (ZFS) Ithaca is covering the cost of additional safety equipment needed by firefighters to enter grain bins for rescue purposes and assisting with training for all GESA firefighters.

“Zoey is a phenomenal student and has always been committed to advocating for her community and doing everything she can to support their needs,” said Kendall Schroeder, head of school at MGLVA. “We are so proud of what Zoey has achieved with this fundraiser and know it will have a lasting impact on the Ithaca and Perrinton communities.”

As a thank you to those who donated to the fundraiser, Harrison personally baked 44 pies, including apple, Dutch apple and cherry flavors.

