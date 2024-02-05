Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors Selects Littera Education as an Approved Tutoring Provider

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MIEducation–Littera Education, a leader in K-12 high-impact tutoring, has been selected by MAISA, the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors, as a vetted high-impact tutoring vendor, aligned with the 23g MI Kids Back on Track grant program.





This program allocates $150 million in funding to support districts implementing high-impact tutoring programs to support students in need.

Through this initiative, Michigan districts can partner with Littera to design and deliver a high-impact tutoring program that follows evidence-based practices to ensure students meet grade level expectations. Littera Education is proud to meet all tutoring program requirements set forth by the Michigan Department of Education.

“MI Kids Back on Track is an unprecedented opportunity to deliver high-impact tutoring to students who need it most,” said Justin Serrano, CEO and co-founder of Littera. “We believe that every student deserves a great tutor, and we commend Michigan for launching this program to provide schools with the support they need to implement effective and sustainable high-impact tutoring programs in reading and math.”

Littera customizes tutoring intervention for K-12 schools and districts, working with our district partners to integrate tutoring into the school day, multiple times per week, with a consistent tutor. Littera provides high-quality curriculum options for districts to achieve coherence of tutoring to classroom instruction. Curriculum options include Delta Math, a math intervention developed by the Ottawa Area ISD, Edmentum’s ExactPath curriculum for math and ELA, and Wiley Blevins From Phonics to Reading, a Science of Reading based program for foundational reading.

Michigan is the latest state to vet and include Littera in statewide high-impact tutoring initiatives. Since 2022, state departments of education in Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas have also chosen Littera as an approved tutoring provider.

For information, please visit https://market.litteraeducation.com/michigantutoring.

About Littera

We believe every child deserves the care and attention of a great tutor. Littera customizes high-impact tutoring for K-12 schools and districts by supporting any student, subject, schedule or staffing model. With our virtual tutors, curriculum integrations, and the Littera Tutoring Management System, schools can reach every learner with individualized support. For information, visit www.litteraeducation.com.

