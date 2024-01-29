Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors (MAISA) Selects Varsity Tutors for Schools as Vetted Approved Provider for the 23g MI Kids Back on Track Grant Program

To date, Varsity Tutors has already provided effective learning support services to over 12,000 students across Michigan to combat learning loss.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors (MAISA) on Friday announced Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for high-impact live online tutoring, was selected as a vetted provider for school districts pursuing funding through the 23g MI Kids Back on Track Grant Program.

Districts that use state grant funds administered by MAISA to select Varsity Tutors as their vendor will have access to multiple implementation models that enable school districts to implement large-scale, best-in-class high-dosage tutoring that adhere to MI Kids Back on Track objectives. This includes Varsity Tutors’ centrally administered tutoring via its District Assigned model, which connects students with live, video-based high-dosage tutoring sessions with a subject matter expert tutor and can accommodate up to four students per session. School districts can receive more information on the application process by indicating their intent to apply for funding here.





“Varsity Tutors sets the gold standard when it comes to high-dosage tutoring and learning support services—I have witnessed the impact first hand. The learning advancement results students in my district have achieved since we implemented Varsity Tutors are undeniable,” said Steve Wolf, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Instruction for Oxford Community Schools. “Michigan has made an excellent decision by selecting Varsity Tutors as a vetted provider for 23g funding, and students across the state will benefit from this wise choice.” To date, Varsity Tutors has already provided effective learning support services to over 12,000 students across 50 districts in Michigan.

According to statewide standardized test results from this past year, Michigan public schools students performed below pre-pandemic levels in math and reading. However, high-dosage tutoring continues to prove an effective tool in combating the learning gap. As noted in a recent American Progress Report, “Studies continue to show the prevalent benefits of high-dosage tutoring, increasing students’ learning by an additional three to 15 months across grade levels.” The MI Kids Back on Track Grant funding is designed to support programs that address unfinished learning, get students to grade level academic standards, provide additional support to students at risk of failing behind, or prepare for postsecondary education.

To ensure high-quality tutoring and learning support services are accessible to students across the state, Varsity Tutors is also working with the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA) to offer Michigan School districts free access to its comprehensive learning platform between now and June 2027. Varsity Tutors’ free platform offering is complementary to the District Assigned model, which will allow school districts to invest more of their funding in high-dosage tutoring.

“Varsity Tutors is proud to be working with the Michigan Department of Education, MAISA, and MASA to take real action to ensure all Michigan students are equipped with the tools and resources they need to not only recover, but thrive in and beyond the classroom,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institution Business Officer at Varsity Tutors for School.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools



Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors’ provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions

About Nerdy Inc.



Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

