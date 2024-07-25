MGM Bosco Logistics Transforms Warehousing Capabilities and Improves Customer Service With Blue Yonder

Leading cold chain logistics service provider deploys Blue Yonder Warehouse Management solution, positively impacting customer service and operations

JAKARTA, Indonesia & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGM Bosco Logistics, a leader in cold chain logistics, has deployed Blue Yonder Warehouse Management solution to support a more efficient and customer-oriented supply chain. The project was supported by SGV Consulting, a Blue Yonder partner for Indonesia.





MGM Bosco Logistics is a leading logistics service provider in Indonesia’s rapidly expanding cold chain supply market. With a broad network of cutting-edge facilities, the company is dedicated to serving its customers, who consist of global leaders in the Consumer Goods industry. MGM Bosco Logistics takes great pride in its proficient and dependable teams.

Technology plays a crucial role in MGM Bosco Logistics operations, and the company sought a scalable solution to support its customer-driven strategy. With a focus on innovation in warehousing operations, the company aimed to enhance its business capabilities.

MGM Bosco Logistics selected Blue Yonder based on the solid references and proven functionality of the warehouse management solution, which effectively meets its customers’ demands and enables efficient operations with improved workflow visibility.

With Blue Yonder, MGM Bosco Logistics can:

Leverage integrated real-time inbound and outbound execution processes to optimize customer service.

Enable a digital environment that optimizes every operational step, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and desired service levels.

Achieve faster time-to-value with implementation templates it can use with its customers that allow for quick roll outs of services, simplified process changes, improved onboarding, and fast implementations, allowing agile scaling across various operations and needs with great flexibility.

Address specific needs of its customers, such as the use of the catch weight feature in inbound activities.

Align the company’s vision for long-term business system operations.

Leverage a warehouse management solution that supports the company’s future growth.

“MGM Bosco Logistics serves a diverse range of clients, each with unique requirements for handling their products in our cold storage facility. Our customers not only expect their products to be safe but also demand real-time, accurate insights and data. By leveraging Blue Yonder, we have optimized our business processes, transitioned to digital operations, reduced manual workloads, and facilitated the generation of daily reports,” said M Shah Durani R.Razak, operational & commercial director, MGM Bosco Logistics.

The storage and handling of perishable products in cold chain warehousing processes require specific attention to environmental conditions. Blue Yonder Warehouse Management solution enables MGM Bosco Logistics to fully digitize its warehouses, optimizing operations and ensuring the highest level of customer service throughout the entire cold chain execution process. This helps to reduce food waste caused by spoilage, positively impacting sustainability.

“Blue Yonder has been enabling companies to optimize their distribution networks for close to 40 years. To help our customers deliver the highest level of service and compliance, Blue Yonder has been constantly and actively investing in new digital capabilities. Blue Yonder Warehouse Management solution is positioned to facilitate digital transformation by empowering automation, leveraging an extensibility framework focused on configurability, and encouraging experimentation,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder. “We are proud to see MGM Bosco Logistics successfully delivering value to their customers by leveraging the continuous innovation and guidance of Blue Yonder and our partner, SGV Consulting.”

Additional Resources:

About MGM Bosco Logistics

MGM Bosco Logistics, with over 20 years of experience, is a leading provider of cold-chain logistics services in Indonesia. The company has built a reputation for excellence through its extensive network and state-of-the-art facilities. MGM Bosco Logistics’ expertise and reliability in the cold-chain industry highlight its long-standing experience. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional logistics solutions, fostering mutual growth and success with its customers. mgmbosco.com/en

About SGV Consulting

PT. Super Globalindo Viktoria (“SGV”) has unparalleled expertise in delivering a successful implementation, on time and on budget, all backed by many years of successful customer engagements in different Warehouse Management Systems. SGV consultants work to build a customized implementation plan that truly adds value. Based on best practices and proven experience, the company provides a broad range of services and solutions to help organizations facilitate change, achieve their vision and optimize performance and productivity. sgvconsulting.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Global retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers leverage Blue Yonder to optimize their supply chains from planning through fulfillment, delivery and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-embedded, interoperable supply chain solutions are connected end-to-end via a unified platform and data cloud, enabling businesses to collaborate in real time across functions, which supports more agile decision-making, improved customer satisfaction, profitable growth, and more resilient, sustainable supply chains. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product, or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

