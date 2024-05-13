MGE Seeks to Add More Local Solar and Battery Storage to Serve Customers

The 20-megawatt solar array and 40-megawatt battery storage system would be MGE’s first local solar and battery storage project





MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is seeking approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to build a 20-megawatt (MW) solar array and 40-MW battery storage system in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Known as the Sunnyside Solar Energy Center, the project will provide locally generated solar energy to MGE’s distribution system.

“ MGE continues on our path toward deep decarbonization to achieve net-zero carbon electricity,” said Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO. “ Carbon is our target, and our carbon reduction goals are aligned with science. Under our commitments, by 2030, MGE expects to deliver electricity with 80% fewer carbon emissions to every MGE electric customer. Similarly, by 2050, we expect to deliver net-zero carbon electricity to every MGE electric customer. We’re decarbonizing our grid cost-effectively for the benefit of all customers.”

Sunnyside Solar Energy Center Details

If approved, the Sunnyside Solar Energy Center will be located on about 125 acres off Whalen Road in Fitchburg. The 20 MW of solar capacity is expected to generate enough electricity annually to serve about 6,000 households. The 40 MW of four-hour battery storage will provide electricity during times when energy demand is greatest and solar and/or wind is insufficient to meet all customer needs.

EDF Renewables is the project developer. If approved, construction could begin in 2025, and both the solar array and battery storage system could begin serving customers by late 2026.

Working Toward 80% Reduced Carbon Emissions by 2030

The Sunnyside Solar Energy Center would be the latest project to help MGE achieve our industry-leading carbon reduction goals.

With the addition of the Red Barn Wind Farm and the second phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm in 2023 and Tyto Solar in February 2024, MGE has added 65 MW of wind and solar to our energy supply mix in the last year to serve all MGE electric customers.

More than 50 MW of solar generation is expected to be added to MGE’s energy supply mix by the end of this year with projects currently in development. MGE continues to evaluate other potential clean energy investments as we work toward net-zero carbon electricity.

Role of Energy Efficiency and Electrification by Customers to Help Reduce Carbon

MGE is working with customers to advance other key strategies to achieve deep decarbonization. MGE is engaging customers around energy efficiency and working to electrify transportation, both of which are key strategies identified by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Visit www.mge2050.com for energy-saving information and www.mge.com/LovEV to learn about electric vehicles and charging options.

About MGE

MGE generates and distributes electricity to 163,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 176,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE’s parent company is MGE Energy, Inc. The company’s roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

