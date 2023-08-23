Home Business Wire MF & Co Launches New Index Analytics Portal For CRTx® Index
MF & Co Launches New Index Analytics Portal For CRTx® Index

Expanded CRTx® Index Suite and Flat Fee Index Licensing Accompany The New Portal Launch


CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mark Fontanilla & Co., LLC (MF & Co) announced today the launch of its advanced index analytics digital platform, the CRTx® Index Portal, for the company’s flagship CRTx® (Credit Risk Transfer Return Tracking Index) Index Suite.

With this new portal, the company is also adding index variations to its comprehensive CRTx® bond index family, in addition to introducing a flat fee structure for benchmark index licensing.

The state-of-the-art index analytics platform is powered by MF & Co’s proprietary Hyper Neural AI™, which combines expert human intelligence with highly optimized artificial intelligence methods. The CRTx® Index Portal provides innovative index insights, including decomposition of total returns, key risk/reward measures, index-eligible market supply metrics, and dynamic sub-indexing on the fly, all at virtually the speed of thought using the firm’s Configurator Cube™ process.

In conjunction with the launch, MF & Co is introducing several other product updates:

  • New M1, M2, B1, B2, & B bond class index configurations have been added to the CRTx® Index Suite, and are only available via the CRTx® Index Portal.
  • Index benchmark licensing for the CRTx® and other proprietary indexes is now based on a much simpler flat fee structure, instead of the traditional percentage fee format, providing cost-effective economies of scale for index licensees.

“The CRTx® Index Portal provides the ability to get faster, more dynamic insights into index performance than ever before. The expanded CRTx® variants on the portal include the new B1 and B2 indexes, which are up 13.40% and 27.20% respectively year to date, adding enhanced scope to an already-comprehensive CRTx® Index Suite. These updates, plus the economic benefit from introducing straightforward flat fee benchmark licensing, exemplify our platform’s innovation, efficiency and scalability,” said Mark Fontanilla, founder of MF & Co.

For further information on MF & Co and the CRTx® Index Portal, visit www.markfontanilla.com

About Mark Fontanilla & Co., LLC

Founded in 2017, Mark Fontanilla & Company, LLC (MF&Co) is an industry-award-winning minority owned firm headquartered in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, NC that provides leading-edge analytics and research datasets, including tools for optimization, risk/reward measurement, and advanced indexing/benchmarking administration.

MF&Co is a proud organizational member of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations.

Contacts

Mark Fontanilla
Founder/Strategist

Mark Fontanilla & Co., LLC

C: 201-213-7168

O: 704-405-0575

mark@markfontanilla.com

