Mexico’s CFE TEIT Taps SES’s Mobile Backhaul Service via SES-17 to Boost Digital Inclusion

Leveraging SES-17’s high performance and comprehensive coverage over Mexico, SES won a connectivity tender to provide 4G voice and data services for the first time to 400 remote communities across the country

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expanding on a partnership committed to close the connectivity divide across Mexico, CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) and SES today announced the delivery of voice and data services enabled by SES’s Mobile Backhaul solution to 400 underserved, remote villages and communities across the country via the very high throughput SES-17 Ka-band satellite.





With the common goal of supporting the efforts of the Mexican Government to bring greater connectivity to remote, hard-to-reach locations, CFE TEIT is leveraging SES’s turnkey mobile backhaul service to deliver 2.2 Gbps to hundreds of thousands of residents living across the 400 sites. The mobile backhaul solution will enable rural communities to access 4G network services for the first time, paving the way for mobile commerce and economic growth in the years to come.

SES’s Mobile Backhaul service via SES-17 and other HTS satellites is playing an integral role in delivering 4G and 5G services to users across the Americas. Over the next four years in both rural and urban areas across Latin America, an estimated 57 million in Latin America will access 4G or 5G for the very first time.

“ As technology continues to advance, the demand for increased connectivity via both broadband and mobile networks is growing exponentially. At SES we are committed to supporting our partners and making our experience and technology solutions available to CFE TEIT to achieve greater digital inclusion throughout Mexico. SES-17’s Mobile Backhaul service will connect 400 underserved sites across the country and enabled CFE TEIT to deliver 4G services for the first time among the communities,” explained Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Enterprise Americas at SES. “ We are thrilled to once again support Mexico’s efforts to bring reliable broadband services at everyone’s fingertips. It is very impressive to see the tremendous impact of the government’s innovative approach to digital inclusion where CFE TEIT directly brings 4G to rural areas in large scale and in a short timeframe.”

Earlier this year, SES and CFE TEIT announced plans in March to deploy more than 1,100 broadband hotspots, as part of Mexico’s federal government initiative called Internet para todos (Internet for Everyone), which delivers free Internet access in thousands of public areas via SES-17. The multi-year collaboration will expand the federal agency’s reach into unconnected and underserved communities, where high-speed broadband and mobile 4G network access will drive new exciting opportunities for more growth and development and better healthcare and education.

Follow us on:



Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >



About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Contacts

Suzanne Ong



External Communications



Tel. +352 710 725 500



suzanne.ong@ses.com