Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the live audio webcast of the call, visit Events and Presentations on the Investor section of the Company’s website, investor.mt.com.


METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Contacts

Adam Uhlman

Head of Investor Relations

METTLER TOLEDO

Direct: 614-438-4794

adam.uhlman@mt.com

