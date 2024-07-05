Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the live audio webcast of the call, visit Events and Presentations on the Investor section of the Company’s website, investor.mt.com.





