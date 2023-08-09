Metropolitan State University of Denver Adds YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving to Efficiently Store Large Data Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU Denver), Colorado’s urban land grant university and a longtime user of YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform, has added YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Solution to its ed-tech tool belt.





YuJa Himalayas is designed to help institutions manage large amounts of ingested video content, lecture capture, video conference recordings and other media. The data archiving and compliance solution also will enable MSU Denver to create customized data policies to automatically govern how content is archived, retrieved, purged, or segmented.

By adding YuJa Himalayas to their suite of ed-tech products, MSU Denver will benefit from the ability to more affordably store videos and other media in cold storage, which is accessible when needed, but not taking up active storage space. YuJa Himalayas was adopted at the same time as the institution signed a three-year contract extension for the Video Platform.

“We’re excited to help MSU Denver sustainably manage storage at scale,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “With unlimited storage, they can easily meet the increasing demands of educators to create content while ensuring enterprise compliance with data retention. They can continue to grow at the same rate they’re used to without worrying about overages.”

ABOUT METROPOLITAN STATE UNIVERSITY OF DENVER

Founded in 1965, Metropolitan State University of Denver is a comprehensive university offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees on the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver. MSU Denver is Colorado’s urban land grant university, offering individualized, relevant bachelor’s and select master’s degrees to more undergraduate Coloradans than any other school in the state. MSU Denver is the leader in diverse enrollment among Colorado’s four-year universities and has been designated as an Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

