Metronet Unveils Plymouth Fiber-Optic Internet Plans, Further Minnesota Network Expansion

Plymouth Homes and Businesses Will Have Access to Some of the Fastest Internet Speeds in the Country

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet announced today that residents and businesses in Plymouth will soon have access to 100% fiber-optic internet service. With a $30 million investment from Metronet, Plymouth will become part of Metronet’s expanding Minnesota network, offering speeds of up to five-gigabits per second for homes and up to ten-gigabits per second for businesses.





Construction is set to begin this summer, with the first customers expected to be connected by fall of 2024. Upon completion, Plymouth will join the ranks of the nation’s internet elite as a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet.

“Fiber-optic connectivity is the future of the internet, and Metronet’s ultra-high-speed, lag-free service sets a new standard for excellence,” said Jill Cordes, Metronet Regional Vice President. “We are proud to welcome Plymouth to our network of over 300 communities benefiting from 100% fiber-optic, symmetrical speeds. We appreciate the support from Mayor Wosje, the city council, and the entire community as we prepare to begin construction in Plymouth. Our best-in-class service will soon be a reality for residents and businesses.”

Once construction commences, Plymouth residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit metronet.com/mn/plymouth to indicate interest in and to receive updates on construction.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Plymouth area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag‘s “Fastest Major ISP for 2023,” providing multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 17 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country’s largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784

Linzee McIntosh



media@metronet.com

812.759.7946